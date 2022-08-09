Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Jeffery Lynn Clay
Jeffery Lynn Clay, 60, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jeffery was born on April 19, 1962 in Pasadena, Texas, to parents, Billy Ray and Betty J. Clay. Jeffery was an arborist by trade, but also enjoyed shrimping, being out on the water, playing the slots, and spending time with family and friends.
bluebonnetnews.com
Chambers County Children’s Museum receives $100,000 grant from The Moody Foundation
The developing Chambers County Children’s Museum has received a generous grant to aid in the construction of their facility. The Moody Foundation has committed $100K to help construct the Theatre. The Theatre, a 660 square-foot space located alongside Main Street on the Museum exhibit floor, is an integral part...
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston artist completes two murals in Liberty, Dayton
Liberty County now has several eye-catching murals with the newest ones displayed on the Fregia Insurance Services TWFG building, 1399 N. Main St., in Liberty, and the Kountry Kitchen building, 313 N. Main St., in Dayton. Both are the collaborations between the building owners and Houston artist Cherry Meekins. On...
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Dayton opens Love Locks wall
The first locks have been added to the Love Locks wall, a new art installation at the Dayton Community Center. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Dayton Enhancement Committee hosted a grand opening celebration and invited the public to begin adding their own padlocks. The art project is a 6-foot tall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluebonnetnews.com
Hundreds of children benefit from Back-to-School Spectacular
A line of children and their parents filed into the Cleveland Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 5, for the Back-to-School Spectacular, an event organized by Civic Center staff with the assistance of local businesses and organizations. “We had over 500 backpacks given out at this year’s event with almost 40...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Historical Commission earns Distinguished Service Award
The Liberty County Historical Commission was honored in Commissioners Court Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the Texas Historical Commission’s Distinguished Service Award. LCHC chair, Linda Jamison announced it is the 10th consecutive year to receive this prestigious award. The THC gives Distinguished Service Awards (DSA) each year to recognize CHCs...
bluebonnetnews.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Porter
On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo of Honduras. Detectives are asking anyone who...
Comments / 0