Indiana State

working class
4d ago

The grid would be fine if electric companies would put money into their systems rather than the pockets of company employees with bonuses. Any new equipment they’ve put up actually only helps the electric companies generate more revenue and yet they still raise the rates on its customers.

95.3 MNC

Concerns for power in the state is not going away

An April warning that power companies might run out of power this summer hasn’t come to pass, But the organization that oversees the Midwest’s power grid says those concerns aren’t going away. The Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator monitors power generation and transmission in all or part...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall

INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana? What is La Niña? La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Home sales continue to decrease in Indiana

Indiana’s housing market continued to cool in July, according to data from the Indiana Association of Realtors. The organization says year-over-year existing home sales were down 10% last month, though median home prices were up 10% over July 2021. Year-to-date, home sales are nearly 4% lower than the first...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.  Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN

