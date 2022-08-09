Read full article on original website
working class
4d ago
The grid would be fine if electric companies would put money into their systems rather than the pockets of company employees with bonuses. Any new equipment they’ve put up actually only helps the electric companies generate more revenue and yet they still raise the rates on its customers.
95.3 MNC
Concerns for power in the state is not going away
An April warning that power companies might run out of power this summer hasn’t come to pass, But the organization that oversees the Midwest’s power grid says those concerns aren’t going away. The Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator monitors power generation and transmission in all or part...
indianapublicradio.org
What would the Inflation Reduction Act do for Indiana? Experts explain effects on solar, businesses
The federal Inflation Reduction Act could help Indiana utilities and other businesses to adopt renewable energy like solar — but whether it will encourage Indiana residents to do the same is unclear. Indiana University professor David Konisky researches environmental and energy policy. “So for utilities, there’s a lot of...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall
INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana? What is La Niña? La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface […]
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WANE-TV
Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
WISH-TV
Indiana ranks as one of the top most out of shape states in the country
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States is one of the healthiest countries in the world and when it comes to the Hoosier state we have some work to do. According to a study by researchers at RunReview.com, Indiana ranks as the 10th most out of shape state in the nation based on several categories.
WANE-TV
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
Inside Indiana Business
Home sales continue to decrease in Indiana
Indiana’s housing market continued to cool in July, according to data from the Indiana Association of Realtors. The organization says year-over-year existing home sales were down 10% last month, though median home prices were up 10% over July 2021. Year-to-date, home sales are nearly 4% lower than the first...
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
Indiana refund payments expected to hit accounts beginning in ‘late August’
INDIANAPOLIS – While checks could arrive next week for Hoosiers awaiting their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, we have a clearer idea of when direct deposit payments will hit bank accounts. The Indiana Department of Revenue will start issuing the second Automatic Taxpayer Refund in “late August.” The payments will include $200 for individual taxpayers and […]
McKnight's
Owners of nearly half of Indiana’s nursing homes sued over refusal to share financial information
A new lawsuit alleges that eight Indiana hospitals — owners of 250 of the state’s 527 nursing homes — are violating state open record laws by withholding information on extra public funding doled out to them through the Medicaid system. The supplemental Medicaid dollars are distributed to...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
