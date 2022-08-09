When Richard Boone Hancock began helping friends haul away yard debris and unwanted items, he discovered a community-wide service need. “It’s a very personal business, dictated by the customer,” Hancock said. “Two weeks ago, I helped an elderly lady. I climbed up into the attic, sorted things, and climbed down. It was hot up there, even though I went in the morning.”

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO