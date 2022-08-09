Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Hospital, Partners in Progress host inaugural innovation summit
Business leaders, health care and technology innovators, and elected officials came together at the inaugural FirstHealth Innovation Summit held May 18 in Pinehurst to share knowledge, inspire and drive innovation. The event was sponsored by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, The Foundation of FirstHealth and Moore County Partners in Progress to...
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County
Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers
Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
Up and Coming Weekly
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
North Carolina Man Celebrates Anniversary With Huge Lottery Win
"I've always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery."
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
sandhillssentinel.com
‘Boone’s Removal’ — Haul it away. Call today!
When Richard Boone Hancock began helping friends haul away yard debris and unwanted items, he discovered a community-wide service need. “It’s a very personal business, dictated by the customer,” Hancock said. “Two weeks ago, I helped an elderly lady. I climbed up into the attic, sorted things, and climbed down. It was hot up there, even though I went in the morning.”
Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
Rockingham Council approves demolition of Kinney Street home, appoints Williams as deputy clerk
ROCKINGHAM — The cleanup of dilapidated houses in one neighborhood continues. The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday approved a demolition ordinance for an abandoned home at 109 Kinney Street. According to Assistant City Manager John Massey, minimum housing proceedings began in March. Massey said the city had been in...
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst reviews downtown plans
The Village of Pinehurst reviewed the Downtown Pinehurst Amenity Action Plan at the Aug. 9 work session. Beth Powell with McAdams Company, a landscape architecture business, presented project recommendations for downtown. Powell recommended five changes to solve the problem with underused parking lots, which increase traffic issues on Dogwood, Chinquapin,...
Fort Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
Since their marriage, court documents said the pair received bout $110,000 of undeserved Army housing benefits.
cbs17
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
Scotland County baseball star undergoes 10 surgeries following boating accident
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Scotland County baseball star has had his lower leg amputated after a boating accident. Parker Byrd committed to East Carolina University before he started high school. This school year was supposed to be his first year as a collegiate baseball player at ECU. Byrd moved into his dorm […]
triad-city-beat.com
What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?
As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
Scotland High grad and ECU commit in battle of his life after having part of leg amputated
Laurinburg, N.C. — Parker Byrd was set to be an incoming freshman on the East Carolina baseball team in the coming months. The Scotland High graduate figured to be entering into what would be a cherished part of his young life in a few weeks, starting classes at the same university he committed to before even playing in a high school game.
