ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Hospital, Partners in Progress host inaugural innovation summit

Business leaders, health care and technology innovators, and elected officials came together at the inaugural FirstHealth Innovation Summit held May 18 in Pinehurst to share knowledge, inspire and drive innovation. The event was sponsored by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, The Foundation of FirstHealth and Moore County Partners in Progress to...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County

Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
LEE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers

Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southern Pines, NC
Moore County, NC
Society
County
Moore County, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off

Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

‘Boone’s Removal’ — Haul it away. Call today!

When Richard Boone Hancock began helping friends haul away yard debris and unwanted items, he discovered a community-wide service need. “It’s a very personal business, dictated by the customer,” Hancock said. “Two weeks ago, I helped an elderly lady. I climbed up into the attic, sorted things, and climbed down. It was hot up there, even though I went in the morning.”
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Boys Girls Club#Sandhills#The U S Women S Open#Usga
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst reviews downtown plans

The Village of Pinehurst reviewed the Downtown Pinehurst Amenity Action Plan at the Aug. 9 work session. Beth Powell with McAdams Company, a landscape architecture business, presented project recommendations for downtown. Powell recommended five changes to solve the problem with underused parking lots, which increase traffic issues on Dogwood, Chinquapin,...
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WAKE FOREST, NC
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy