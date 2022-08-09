ROCK OF AGES: Get ready for this Broadway hit and jukebox musical built around the rock 'n' roll glam hits of the 1980s at Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell from Sept. 9 to Oct. 1. All shows 8 p.m. See it to relive it. It’s the tail end of the big, bad '80s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amid the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing. But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri — a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes — and the gang save the strip — and themselves — before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and others hold the answer. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell.

