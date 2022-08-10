ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Emerald Lake Apartments fire displaces 23 residents

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlxAa_0hAcLEZ100

Twenty-three residents were displaced from their homes after fire destroyed nearly a dozen units at Emerald Lake Apartments in Elizabeth City early Tuesday morning.

One occupant of the apartment complex at 1500 Emerald Lake Circle, off North Road Street, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Elizabeth City Fire Department.

A total of 11 apartment units were destroyed in the blaze, the fire department said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department and the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The American Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire.

One of those displaced was Raj Patel, whose apartment was on the second floor of the complex.

Patel said he was awakened by the loud sound of what seemed to him objects in the apartment of above his falling to the floor.

When he stepped onto his balcony and looked up, Patel said he saw flames coming from the upstairs balcony.

Patel said he and other occupants in his home made it out safely and he called the fire department. Patel was able to capture several video clips of the fire from the apartment complex’s parking lot. (View the video clips at dailyadvance.com).

The fire department said in the release it was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. On arrival, fire personnel observed fire coming through the roof of the structure. That prompted a second alarm call for more fire department personnel and equipment to assist.

Firefighters had the blaze at the apartment complex under control within two hours. The fire damaged the third floor and much of the roof, while the second and first floors sustained water damage, the fire department said.

A total of 51 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Elizabeth City, NC
Accidents
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead

Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Emerald Lake Apartments#The American Red Cross
13News Now

Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield. Richard Hills was driving...
SMITHFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
windsorweekly.com

​​Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found

A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
WINDSOR, VA
WNCT

19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy