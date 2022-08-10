Emerald Lake Apartments fire displaces 23 residents

Twenty-three residents were displaced from their homes after fire destroyed nearly a dozen units at Emerald Lake Apartments in Elizabeth City early Tuesday morning.

One occupant of the apartment complex at 1500 Emerald Lake Circle, off North Road Street, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Elizabeth City Fire Department.

A total of 11 apartment units were destroyed in the blaze, the fire department said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department and the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The American Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire.

One of those displaced was Raj Patel, whose apartment was on the second floor of the complex.

Patel said he was awakened by the loud sound of what seemed to him objects in the apartment of above his falling to the floor.

When he stepped onto his balcony and looked up, Patel said he saw flames coming from the upstairs balcony.

Patel said he and other occupants in his home made it out safely and he called the fire department. Patel was able to capture several video clips of the fire from the apartment complex’s parking lot. (View the video clips at dailyadvance.com).

The fire department said in the release it was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. On arrival, fire personnel observed fire coming through the roof of the structure. That prompted a second alarm call for more fire department personnel and equipment to assist.

Firefighters had the blaze at the apartment complex under control within two hours. The fire damaged the third floor and much of the roof, while the second and first floors sustained water damage, the fire department said.

A total of 51 firefighters responded to the blaze.