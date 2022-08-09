Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Full-Size Truck Was Outsold By Every Rival During Q2 2022
Find out why most buyers are skipping the Nissan full-size truck in favor of its competitors. The post 1 Full-Size Truck Was Outsold By Every Rival During Q2 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Used Ford Maverick Prices Are Ridiculously High
The 2022 Ford Maverick was supposed to be a cheap truck. The used market tells a different tale. The post Used Ford Maverick Prices Are Ridiculously High appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Full-Size Trucks With Best Towing Capacity According to TrueCar
According to TrueCar, these six full-size pickup trucks have the most amount of towing capacity in their class and on the automotive market! The post 6 Full-Size Trucks With Best Towing Capacity According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Not a Toyota RAV4
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson and the 2023 Toyota RAV4 are both solid choices for the compact crossover SUV segment. In an earlier article, we highlighted the advantages of the RAV4. However, now, we showcase the advantages of the Tucson. Here are four reasons to buy a 2023 Tucson, not a 2023 RAV4.
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Ford Ranger Raptor: Midsize Pickup Truck Comparison
Comparing the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Ford Ranger Raptor, we identify performance figures, off-road capabilities, interior amenities, and cost. The post 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Ford Ranger Raptor: Midsize Pickup Truck Comparison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 GMC Canyon gets bigger, faster, more expensive
The Denali isn’t dead, but the top-dog in the GMC Canyon lineup will soon become an off-road focused model. On Thursday, the 2023 GMC Canyon debuted with a standard factory lift, a high-output engine, and a simplified trim lineup with a strong focus on off-road capability. When the 2023...
How Much Does the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Cost?
Check out the retro 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition models. See how much the Ford Bronco Heritage costs and what's included. The post How Much Does the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble
Thinking of selling a diesel truck? You'll want to hear this story first. The post Selling Your Diesel Truck on Facebook Could Land You in Legal Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive New Pickup Trucks of 2022 Cost a Pretty Penny
For the 2022 model year, here are the most expensive and extravagant pickup trucks models available in the American automotive market! The post The Most Expensive New Pickup Trucks of 2022 Cost a Pretty Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Legendary Sports Car Left Outside for 15 Years! Found In Upstate NY!
I love stories of something lost, abandoned or forgotten coming back to life and restored to it's former glory. That could be a house, a career and even a vehicle. It's the ultimate underdog story!. If I told you I had a vintage Porsche, you could assume it's in great...
Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Ranger has a V6 engine, and how you can get one under a Ranger hood in 2023. The post Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the BMW iX the Same Size as the BMW X5?
The BMW iX is a luxury electric SUV that has an important role to play in the brand’s future. The iX could potentially become the most popular luxury electric SUV in the years to come. Is the BMW iX the same size as the gas-powered BMW X5?. Is the...
What Should You Do When Your Car Battery Dies?
When your car battery dies, a jump-start is only the first part of what you need to do to correct this problem. Learn more in this article. The post What Should You Do When Your Car Battery Dies? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dead GMC Hummer: Dealership Says It Can’t Fix
Someone posted a video about a GMC Hummer that the tech says can't be fixed. The post Dead GMC Hummer: Dealership Says It Can’t Fix appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Reliable Used Dodge Challenger Years (and 1 to Avoid)
When it comes to used Dodge Challenger reliability, the 2020, 2019, 2021, 2018, and 2017 model years are the best, while the 2012 model is the worst. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Dodge Challenger Years (and 1 to Avoid) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0