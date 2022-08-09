ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Gov't meetings: Pasquotank Utilities Committee to meet Monday

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 3 p.m.

Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton boardroom at ARHS Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.

