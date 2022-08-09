MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Bonus Match 5
23-26-28-30-34, Bonus: 5
(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four; Bonus: five)
Cash4Life
09-25-43-44-52, Cash Ball: 2
(nine, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
Pick 3 Midday
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
Pick 4 Evening
3-3-3-0
(three, three, three, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
6-8-5-6
(six, eight, five, six)
Pick 5 Evening
7-7-7-7-0
(seven, seven, seven, seven, zero)
Pick 5 Midday
1-3-1-9-2
(one, three, one, nine, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
