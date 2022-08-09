Stuttgart Harvest Church to hand out free snow cones at two events this week; free hot dogs also to be offered at tonight’s event

Read full article on original website
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
Pulaski County Veteran Services to host free event for Veterans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans in the United States can lose thousands of dollars each month due to not accessing their benefits. In order to help Veterans learn more about their benefits, Pulaski County Veteran Sevices will be hosting a Veterans picnic. The event will be taking place on...
Little Rock’s September Jazz in the Park lineup announced
Jazz in the Park has its September lineup out.
White County animal shelter say they are to begin euthanizing dogs
Bald Knob Animal Shelter officials took to social media to inform the community that they will begin euthanizing dogs due to lack of space.
501 LIFE Magazine gets in the school spirit for August issue
501 LIFE Magazine is getting in the school spirit with its August issue.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Churches across Arkansas County to hold prayer gatherings for 2022-2023 school year
Schools across Arkansas County will start classes next week, and residents are joining together to pray for students and employees in local schools. Stuttgart Community Church will host a back-to-school prayer gathering at Stuttgart schools on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pastor Linda Corpier said this tradition started when her son was entering junior high.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
North Little Rock gas station dropped prices for 2 hours, drivers wait in lines for relief at the pump
Arkansans received relief at the gas pump after a local non-profit group partnered with Mobil Zone Mart on Maumelle Boulevard in NLR to lower the cost of a gallon of gas to $2.38.
RAIN CHANCES: Here’s what a 50% chance for rain really means.
Have you ever wondered why the rain chance on your weather app is so different than the one you see on our 7-day forecast? Here's why!
AdWeek
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
KARK
Monday Morning WebCast: Rain and thunderstorms are likely today and possible through Thursday
Our Monday is starting in the mid and upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Before rain starts, Little Rock will likely hit a high of 94°. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely in the middle and end of the afternoon. There’s a...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Meet the Principal: Stephen Saranie, Meekins Middle School
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Stephen Saranie. School: Meekins Middle School. Number of years in education: 26 years total, 23 years within the Stuttgart School...
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Five in Arkansas set for honors at Game and Fish Commission banquet
Five set for contributions to Arkansas outdoors.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
The Steve Miller Band coming to Little Rock’s Robinson Performance Hall
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller and his band will be bringing a night of his legendary hits to Little Rock.
This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking
ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
