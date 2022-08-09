ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Harvest Church to hand out free snow cones at two events this week; free hot dogs also to be offered at tonight’s event

By Kelly Connelly
Stuttgart Daily Leader
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Stuttgart, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Stuttgart Harvest Church#College Streets#900 S College St#Meekins Middle School
AdWeek

Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Meet the Principal: Stephen Saranie, Meekins Middle School

Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Stephen Saranie. School: Meekins Middle School. Number of years in education: 26 years total, 23 years within the Stuttgart School...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking

ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy