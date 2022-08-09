ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
WETM 18 News

Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
WETM 18 News

Harris Hill pool, Park Station closing dates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced. Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass […]
whcuradio.com

Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
WETM 18 News

Hornell contractor arrested for grand larceny

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year. Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work […]
NewsChannel 36

An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Ithaca, New York (Largest & Most Beautiful)

Ithaca, New York is a gorgeous area of the United States that has over 150 waterfalls in the region. It is an area home to bears, hardwoods, and glacier-carved landforms. It is also the home to Cornell University and a history of mills. If you are visiting Ithaca you will...
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 28, 2022, property located at 27 State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Austin Rentals Inc. to Jacob Silber for $130,000. On July 28, 2022, property located at 62 Dean Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from William and Florence Cunningham to Cody and Chelsey Cunningham for $37,500. On...
ithaca.com

The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare

I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
wxhc.com

Cortland County’s First Purple Heart Sign Unveiled

Yesterday, (August 8th) Cortland County officials and Purple Heart recipient, John T. Vandenburg joined together at the county line on McLean Road to unveil the new sign. Vandenberg was joined by Veterans Services Director, Tom Tedesc, County Administrator Robert Corpora, Superintendent of Highways, Charlie Sudbrink and Clerk of the Legislature, Savannah Hempstead.
13 WHAM

State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
