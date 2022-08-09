Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna...
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said. It’s not clear what led to the fight at the Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township or how the person was killed. Authorities said they recovered an item used in the assault but did not say what it was. The Oakland County sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the plant about 1:40 a.m. and found 49-year-old Gregory Robertson unconscious and bleeding. Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to revive him. A 48-year-old man who was standing in nearby dock area was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered by the pipeline’s operator on July 27, said Joe Hunter, Emergency Response Coordinator with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The fuel spilled into sandy soil on private ranchland near the small community of Sussex in eastern Wyoming and did not spread very far, he said. Contaminated soil was being excavated and placed into a temporary staging area, and it will be spread onto a nearby dirt road where the fuel is expected to largely evaporate, Hunter said. The line is operated by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of Casper-based True companies, according to an accident report submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Response Center.
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who...
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A Carlsbad man who had an argument with his girlfriend and then left their home with her cell phone and a handgun was shot and killed by Eddy County sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly pointed the gun at deputies, New Mexico State Police said late Friday.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia government failed to carry out numerous lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused highway gridlock, as exhibited by a similar event along Interstate 95 in January that left hundreds of motorists stranded, a state watchdog office concluded. The Office of the Inspector General report,...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is calling for proposals that would be funded with $10 million received as part of a recent settlement stemming from a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three western states. The state and the federal government reached the agreement in June. Colorado and the Navajo Nation also have inked multimillion-dollar agreements to settle claims and sort out responsibility for cleanup following the spill at the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado. Any proposed projects should aim to benefit farming, outdoor recreation or natural resources in northwestern New Mexico. New Mexico’s Office of the Natural Resources Trustee will consider applications for the settlement funding. Priority will be given to projects that are ready to begin soon and will be completed within three years.
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said. Flint said it switched to a different water source and was dropped from the boil advisory. The pipe in St. Clair County, called a water main, carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the system, GLWA said.
HONOLULU (AP) — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa...
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man is facing assault and weapons charges for allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store. Suffolk County police said Saturday that the attack occurred the previous afternoon at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of New York City.
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
