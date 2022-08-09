Read full article on original website
Becky Plummer
3d ago
This is proof that they should all should be replaced. As horrific as our criminal justice system is and they should all be retained??? Yea make your votes be heard, vote them all out.
A LOOK BACK | Dem Secretary of State primary hopeful takes one for the party, clears field
Sixty Years Ago This Week: In a surprise move, Denver City Councilman Joe Ciancio Jr. announced he was withdrawing from the Democratic primary for Secretary of State, leaving Deputy Secretary of State F.J. Serafini without a challenger in the lead up to the general election. Ciancio told reporters he had...
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
TRAIL MIX | Colorado Republicans double down on year-old campaign agenda
Colorado Republicans reaffirmed the party's and its leading candidates' election message this week at a press conference devoted to the same policy agenda unveiled a year earlier by the GOP. "Today I'm proud to stand up here with some tremendous candidates from all across Colorado who are focused on making...
Colorado not ready for Colorado River conservation specifics ahead of federal deadline
Colorado’s top water policy official says the state is not prepared to give specifics when it comes to conserving water from the Colorado River. Colorado Water Conservation Board director Becky Mitchell said in an online event hosted by The Colorado Sun Thursday that cutbacks need to happen first in California, Arizona and Nevada.
Boulder County Dems to host candidates forum for open state House seat
The candidates competing to succeed state Rep. Edie Hooton will square off Saturday morning in a forum set to be livestreamed on YouTube. The slate of candidates is currently seven strong after former CU Regent Jim Martin dropped out and several others jumped in. Nominations will also be accepted from the floor when the 68-member Boulder County House District 10 vacancy committee meets to vote on Monday, so that list could change again.
BIDLACK | November ballot measures to mull
Did you miss me? (Ed: well…) I’ve been away for a couple of weeks, kicking off my 25th year doing my one-man show as Alexander Hamilton. I had the pleasure of performing for the nice folks in Greeley at the annual Chautauqua festival there, and then I flew to Idaho for a private show for an automobile dealers’ group. And in my portrayal of that remarkable founding father, I was again reminded of the many things that have changed in American politics since the 18th century, but also how many things remain the same. Though obviously the means of communication have changed, just as it was back then, candidates attempt to define themselves with voters. But ballot issues that may appear small to the voters may prove to be far more impactful on their lives than, say, the aforementioned candidates.
Denver Gazette hosts symposium on Colorado River challenges
Some call it The American Nile. It’s the Colorado River, it’s the lifeblood of the West, and it’s out of balance. The seven states in the river’s basin are using more water than the river can provide. As a result, the Colorado River is the most...
Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado
This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
Colorado Communities Awarded $8.5 Million Grant
The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded northwest Colorado an $8.5 million grant for economic diversification following the closure of mines and power plants in the region.
Colorado implements protections against 'predatory' towing, including 24-hour notice
Several regulations to protect Coloradans from what many consider to be "predatory" towing practices took effect on Wednesday, thanks to a new state law passed in June. The so-called “towing bill of rights” makes several changes, such as mandating that towing companies provide a 24-hour notice before towing vehicles located on residential properties. Other major changes include the following requirements for towing companies:
Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado
Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
Colorado Springs Gazette: A senator and felony suspect has burdened us with crime
Colorado leads the country in bank robberies and car thefts. Denver’s rape crisis ranks second only to Detroit’s. Our state’s drug overdose surge has teenagers and toddlers dropping dead from fentanyl. The Washington Post recently published 3,000 words describing the sordid drug scene on Denver’s RTD mass transit system.
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
New towing law takes effect in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers
Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned in June, Colorado has become an oasis for abortion and other reproductive health care. The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed during the state’s recent legislative session and guarantees a person’s right to make reproductive health care decisions without government interference. Crisis pregnancy centers — also known […] The post Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Fishing phony? Colorado state Sen. Bennet's ad sparks media controversy
The ad got national media attention, prompting the question: What makes a real Colorado man? The answer, apparently, is a fishing license.
Colorado schools should take 'layered' approach to COVID-19 prevention, state says
Colorado health officials are again recommending schools take a "layered" approach to COVID-19 prevention, but they're advising districts not to require mask or quarantine for in-class exposures unless there are larger outbreaks or cases are rising to high levels in the broader community. The guidance, drafted and released by the...
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Backers of healthy school meals ballot measure kick off campaign
Backers of a referred ballot measure to pay for K-12 meals kicked off the fall ballot measure campaign season Thursday at an Edgewater school. Healthy Meals for All would ask voters to approve a change in high-income tax deductions, which would create a new funding stream to provide free meals to all students in Colorado public schools.
A native bug is flattening Colorado's wheat fields. Farmers are trying to keep ahead of it
One glance around the Northrup dining room will clue you in to the family business. A bouquet of dried wheat stems sits at the center of the table. Even the china dinnerware set on display in the built-in hutch is embellished with a gold-plated wheat pattern. It’s a family heirloom that goes back generations.
