ZDNet
The 5 best electric cars: Plus, the cheapest EV available
Gas prices are astronomical these days -- it's time to consider going electric. While the initial investment cost might be steeper with an electric car for certain options, the long-term payoff is worth it. Not every EV is expensive, either. Electric cars are convenient, cost less to drive, and are...
insideevs.com
The Gin X Hybrid Offers E-Bike Features At Standard Bike Prices
A commuter or cargo e-bike is likely your best option if you want a nice electric bicycle that won't break the bank and can handle both city streets and hilly terrain. Indeed, there are several e-bikes like this from large and small manufacturers that arefit all sorts of budgets. The new Gin X hybrid e-bike is a great example of a no-frills, urban-focused e-bike that packs pretty impressive value.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
Hyundai has a new way to prevent its cars from getting stolen
Hyundai has a new plan to fight the rash of social media-driven thefts targeting its vehicles. Videos shared on the internet showing how easy it is to start some models from Hyundai and its sister brand, Kia, using just the tip of a USB cable have led to thousands of thefts across the country, with even underage children caught taking vehicles for joyrides.
Chevy Apache Is A Massively Powerful Patina Pickup Truck
This custom ride is a classic built to catch attention. On the outside, you might not see a reason to spend too much time looking at this rusty old pickup truck because of its thick patina. However, history shows us that you should never underestimate the one who seems to be the least threatening in any given moment. This particular vehicle is a great example of that idea put into practice as it shows off some incredible performance capabilities. Being a Chevy, we assume you can probably guess what sort of engine is under the hood but you’d be surprised by the power this vehicle is pushing out of the drivetrain.
electrek.co
Use no gas with RYOBI’s 54-inch 115Ah riding mower at $4,999 ($500 off) in New Green Deals
Do you have a larger yard that requires a riding mower to tackle? Well, it’s time to ditch your gas mower for one that’s electric. RYOBI’s 54-inch riding mower doesn’t use gas or oil in order to cut 3.5 acres of yard on a single charge. Normally $5,499, this massive mower is on sale for $4,999 right now, which saves $500 from its normal going rate, matching the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022.We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
EVs Have Many Advantages: You’ll Never Want to Buy a Gas Car Again
If you’re thinking about buying a new car, then you might want to consider getting an electric vehicle. This is because EVs have a plethora of advantages over gas-powered cars. The post EVs Have Many Advantages: You’ll Never Want to Buy a Gas Car Again appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
This 50 MPH fully-enclosed electric vehicle offers car-like convenience in a motorcycle size
Two of the most cited reasons for car commuters shunning smaller vehicles like bikes, scooters and motorcycles are safety and weather. But the Nimbus One with its fully-enclosed design and car-like safety features is trying to solve both of those issues at once. That’s the big idea, as the company...
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Autoweek.com
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
Most US Drivers Aren’t Buying EVs for the Environment: Polestar
Believe it or not, most of those surveyed want an EV mainly because of those big screens. According to a survey commissioned by EV maker Polestar, most U.S. drivers—55 percent, to be exact—would buy EVs mainly for reasons that have nothing to do with the environment. Instead, the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Cadillac CT6 spy shots: Redesign planned for full-size sedan
The Cadillac CT6 may have been dropped in the U.S. after 2020 but it remains on sale in China, and a new prototype sighting suggests a redesigned version is on the way. Cadillac engineers have been spotted testing a new full-size sedan believed to be a successor to the CT6. The prototype was spotted testing on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely the car will be offered outside of China, where sedans still sell in significant numbers.
MotorTrend Magazine
Honda's Sports Cars Are Going Electric: Here's What We Know
WHAT IT IS: Honda plans to launch two electric sports cars in the medium term. The first is dubbed a "specialty model," and based on the teaser image Honda shared, it looks like it will have the proportions of a smaller, more affordable sports car. The return of the S2000 doesn't sound like a crazy idea, especially when everyone is resurrecting old model names. This will be the company's first electric sports car, but not its only one. The second model will serve as a halo, and based on its proportions, it looks like an Acura NSX with a wilder form. Honda hasn't said if both cars will carry the Honda brand name, but given the NSX falls under Acura for the North American market, it won't surprise us to see such a strategy continue.
insideevs.com
UPDATE: Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers
UPDATE 2: We've contacted General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Company to verify Autonomy's electric vehicle fleet order claims and so far got replies from GM and VW. A General Motors representative told us the automaker is "not commenting at this time," while a Volkswagen spokesperson said they would contact the sales team and get back to us.
