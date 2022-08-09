ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

The Associated Press

Nicaraguans celebrate Mass peacefully after procession ban

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of Nicaraguans attended a Mass under a heavy police presence Saturday after the government prohibited a religious procession in the capital amid tensions with the Roman Catholic Church. Church leaders announced a day earlier that the National Police had banned the planned procession for...
