Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 19. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
CBS 46

Georgia squirrel hunting season opens Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia hunters can begin pursuing both gray and fox squirrels Monday. The Department of Natural Resources says the season begins on August 15 and lasts through February 28, 2023. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per hunter. “Squirrel hunting season is a great introduction to...
CBS 46

Film Impact Georgia helps indie filmmaking in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Huge film productions get all the buzz in Georgia, but it can be hard for smaller filmmakers to keep up. Film Impact Georgia tries to help these smaller artists through grants and mentorships. CBS 46′s Gurvir Dhinsa talked to several indie filmmakers about how the organization has helped them get their projects off the ground.
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
CBS 46

Nibbles of metro Atlanta restaurant news | Aug. 12, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the metro Atlanta area:. Shake Shack has opened its 7th Atlanta location at Lenox Square. The new location will feature all the classics including ShackBurger®, Chicken Shack, crinkle-cut fries and handspun shakes plus the current line-up of limited-time offerings including the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar menu, seasonal shakes and lemonades.
