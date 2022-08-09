ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford plunge Manchester United into crisis after Man City cruise past Bournemouth

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag found himself plunged into crisis after a shambolic 4-0 drubbing at Brentford left his side at the foot of the Premier League table.For the first time in the Premier League era, the Red Devils found themselves four down at half-time and deservedly so.Goalkeeper David De Gea gifted the first two to Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen before Ben Mee helped himself to a third and Bryan Mbeumo hit a stylish fourth on a chastening afternoon for the visitors, but a magnificent one for the Bees.Kevin De Bruyne scored the pick of the goals as...
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
