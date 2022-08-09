ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sicem365.com

22 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #22s Taye McWilliams & Reggie Bush II

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Taye McWilliams, a junior running back from Richmond, Texas, will share the brunt of the starting running back carries in 2022. All Baylor fans should be excited about the potential of a Craig Williams/Taye McWilliams backfield. McWilliams will have two years of eligibility remaining past this season, and he’s listed at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds on Baylor’s website.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

23 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #23 Jordan Jenkins

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Jordan Jenkins is a redshirt freshman running back from Lindale, Texas. He should have three years of eligibility remaining, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. While at BU, he is majoring in computer science and made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the fall of 2021.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
City
Desoto, TX
State
Arkansas State
sicem365.com

24 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #24 Cameron Bonner

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Cameron Bonner is a redshirt freshman receiver from Houston, Texas. He should have three years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. While at BU, he is majoring in business.
HOUSTON, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor Men's Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golf has released its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced Wednesday by head coach Mike McGraw. The schedule includes 10 regular-season events and the Big 12 Conference Championship that returns to Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kan., leading up to NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championship.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

24 Days till Kickoff: The Most Crucial 24 Yards in Baylor Football History

The ball is on the 1-yard line with 24 seconds on the clock. It's the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Championship game, and there might possibly be a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. The No. 9 Baylor Bears are up 21-16 on the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys, but the Bears’ backs are against the wall and their feet are in their own end zone.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doak Walker
WacoTrib.com

Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp

The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Midway High School in Waco welcomes its incoming freshmen

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The incoming class of 2026 got the chance to roam the halls of Midway High School Wednesday afternoon, days before the official first day of school. “Really glad to be around people who know exactly what I’m going through, you know? Being a freshman isn’t easy, so they know how […]
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Views From The Brazos: Fall Camp Day Six at McLane

Check out the sideline footage from Baylor's sixth practice of Fall camp Wednesday night in McLane Stadium!. Our great intern Emory Winter was there with a camera also taking footage so give him some props for his first time getting some VFTB footage!
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Texas Tech#Kansas#American Football#College Football#Champion For Life Mentor#Desoto High School
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy