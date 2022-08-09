Read full article on original website
sicem365.com
22 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #22s Taye McWilliams & Reggie Bush II
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Taye McWilliams, a junior running back from Richmond, Texas, will share the brunt of the starting running back carries in 2022. All Baylor fans should be excited about the potential of a Craig Williams/Taye McWilliams backfield. McWilliams will have two years of eligibility remaining past this season, and he’s listed at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds on Baylor’s website.
sicem365.com
23 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #23 Jordan Jenkins
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Jordan Jenkins is a redshirt freshman running back from Lindale, Texas. He should have three years of eligibility remaining, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. While at BU, he is majoring in computer science and made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the fall of 2021.
Baylor Basketball is Leveling Up in Recruiting
Scott Drew is only getting better at bringing in new talent.
sicem365.com
24 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #24 Cameron Bonner
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Cameron Bonner is a redshirt freshman receiver from Houston, Texas. He should have three years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. While at BU, he is majoring in business.
KCEN TV NBC 6
2022 Pigskin Preview: Waco High Lions
The Lions drop from 6A to 5A Div. I and expect to win in 2022.
sicem365.com
Baylor Men's Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule
WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golf has released its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced Wednesday by head coach Mike McGraw. The schedule includes 10 regular-season events and the Big 12 Conference Championship that returns to Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kan., leading up to NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championship.
sicem365.com
24 Days till Kickoff: The Most Crucial 24 Yards in Baylor Football History
The ball is on the 1-yard line with 24 seconds on the clock. It's the fourth quarter of the Big 12 Championship game, and there might possibly be a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. The No. 9 Baylor Bears are up 21-16 on the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys, but the Bears’ backs are against the wall and their feet are in their own end zone.
WacoTrib.com
Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp
The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
Midway High School in Waco welcomes its incoming freshmen
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The incoming class of 2026 got the chance to roam the halls of Midway High School Wednesday afternoon, days before the official first day of school. “Really glad to be around people who know exactly what I’m going through, you know? Being a freshman isn’t easy, so they know how […]
sicem365.com
Views From The Brazos: Fall Camp Day Six at McLane
Check out the sideline footage from Baylor's sixth practice of Fall camp Wednesday night in McLane Stadium!. Our great intern Emory Winter was there with a camera also taking footage so give him some props for his first time getting some VFTB footage!
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
