Middle East

The Independent

Militant's death brings Gaza toll from latest fighting to 49

Palestinian mourners held a funeral Friday for a militant who succumbed to wounds suffered during three days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza militants last weekend.His death brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the flare-up to 49, including 17 children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The body of Anas Inshasi, 22, was wrapped in the black and white flag of the Army of Islam, a small, radical faction. Mourners said he was wounded by an Israeli airstrike while firing mortar shells toward Israel.Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Friday in the face of what it...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.

Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
POLITICS
The Independent

US: Syrian government is holding American journalist Tice

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is certain that the Syrian government is holding American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in the war-torn country a decade ago. He urged Damascus to help bring Tice back home. Biden’s comments came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice's abduction, which took place when he was in Syria covering its now lengthy conflict. They were the clearest indication so far that the U.S. is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad.Tice went missing shortly after his 31st...
WORLD
Middle East
BBC

Montenegro: Gunman kills 10 after family dispute

At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot three members of the same family dead before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Afghan-Iran border clash: Taliban says one killed

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between the two countries. The militants say one of their fighters was killed in Sunday's fighting in the border area between Nimroz province in Afghanistan and Hirmand in Iran. Each country blamed the other for the incident, the...
MILITARY
The Independent

LGBT+ Afghans call on UK to save them from Taliban violence in Pakistan protest

A transgender Afghan has called on the UK Government to offer asylum to members of the LGBT+ community in her country after a year of oppression, rape and violence under the Taliban’s rule.Ozlam, who asked to be referred to by that name, is the leader of a group of Afghan refugees protesting in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Thursday to urge the UK to grant asylum to more than 1,000 LGBT+ Afghans attempting to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.Accompanied by the online #LetUsLive campaign, the protest comes weeks after 24-year-old Ozlam was attacked in her home in Kabul by Taliban fighters,...
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine war: Moscow's next step, nuclear plant warning and clean-up raves

Neither Kyiv nor Moscow are expected to achieve any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK's military intelligence chief has told the BBC. Lt Gen Sir Jim Hockenhull - who was briefing the UK's prime minister just hours after Moscow invaded back in February - says we should be wary of thinking either side is winning or losing, or that there is a stalemate.
MILITARY
The Independent

Germany regrets boycott by Munich attack victims’ families

The German government said Friday it regrets plans by families of Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich to boycott a 50-year anniversary ceremony next month and said it was prepared to continue talks on further compensation.Eleven Israelis and a German police officer were killed after members of the militant Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. They took Israelis hostage, hoping to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails.The victims' families announced Thursday that they would not attend the...
SOCIETY

