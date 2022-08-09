Read full article on original website
Israel says Russians fired at its jets over Syria in May in "one-off"
JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) - Israel said on Tuesday that its military jets came under Russian anti-aircraft fire over Syria in May but they missed their target, describing the confrontation as a "one-off incident".
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
Militant's death brings Gaza toll from latest fighting to 49
Palestinian mourners held a funeral Friday for a militant who succumbed to wounds suffered during three days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza militants last weekend.His death brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the flare-up to 49, including 17 children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The body of Anas Inshasi, 22, was wrapped in the black and white flag of the Army of Islam, a small, radical faction. Mourners said he was wounded by an Israeli airstrike while firing mortar shells toward Israel.Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Friday in the face of what it...
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.
Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
Iran supreme leader lauds Putin for starting Ukraine war and says if he hadn't, "dangerous" NATO would have
Tehran, Iran — Iran's supreme leader offered his staunch support Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's war in Ukraine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demonized the U.S.-led NATO alliance and said the West was really working to prevent the growth of an "independent and strong" Russia. A report...
Iran is ready to export military equipment and weapons -YJC
DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Tehran is ready to export military equipment and weapons, Iran's army ground forces commander Kiumars Heydari said on Tuesday according to the student-led news agency Young Journalists Club (YJC).
US: Syrian government is holding American journalist Tice
President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is certain that the Syrian government is holding American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in the war-torn country a decade ago. He urged Damascus to help bring Tice back home. Biden’s comments came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice's abduction, which took place when he was in Syria covering its now lengthy conflict. They were the clearest indication so far that the U.S. is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad.Tice went missing shortly after his 31st...
BBC
Montenegro: Gunman kills 10 after family dispute
At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot three members of the same family dead before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
Iranian tanker reloads oil confiscated by U.S. in Greece
ATHENS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Man arrested after author attacked on stage
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
Putin discusses food and fuel supplies in call with Malian leader
MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed possibly supplying food, fertilisers and fuel to Mali in a phone call with the African country's interim leader Assimi Goita on Wednesday, according to a Kremlin statement.
Germany suspends part of Mali military mission over flight spat
BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany suspended its military reconnaissance mission in Mali after local authorities again withheld a flight clearance, a spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Friday.
BBC
Afghan-Iran border clash: Taliban says one killed
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between the two countries. The militants say one of their fighters was killed in Sunday's fighting in the border area between Nimroz province in Afghanistan and Hirmand in Iran. Each country blamed the other for the incident, the...
LGBT+ Afghans call on UK to save them from Taliban violence in Pakistan protest
A transgender Afghan has called on the UK Government to offer asylum to members of the LGBT+ community in her country after a year of oppression, rape and violence under the Taliban’s rule.Ozlam, who asked to be referred to by that name, is the leader of a group of Afghan refugees protesting in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Thursday to urge the UK to grant asylum to more than 1,000 LGBT+ Afghans attempting to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.Accompanied by the online #LetUsLive campaign, the protest comes weeks after 24-year-old Ozlam was attacked in her home in Kabul by Taliban fighters,...
Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine war - UK defence minister
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Russia was failing in "many areas" in its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin might seek to change strategy again.
BBC
Ukraine war: Moscow's next step, nuclear plant warning and clean-up raves
Neither Kyiv nor Moscow are expected to achieve any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK's military intelligence chief has told the BBC. Lt Gen Sir Jim Hockenhull - who was briefing the UK's prime minister just hours after Moscow invaded back in February - says we should be wary of thinking either side is winning or losing, or that there is a stalemate.
Germany regrets boycott by Munich attack victims’ families
The German government said Friday it regrets plans by families of Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich to boycott a 50-year anniversary ceremony next month and said it was prepared to continue talks on further compensation.Eleven Israelis and a German police officer were killed after members of the militant Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. They took Israelis hostage, hoping to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails.The victims' families announced Thursday that they would not attend the...
Russia doubles number of air strikes on Ukraine positions, infrastructure -Ukrainian general
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia has doubled the number of air strikes on Ukraine's military positions and civilian infrastructure compared with the previous week, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said on Thursday.
