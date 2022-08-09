Read full article on original website
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mall May Get Makeover And A Main Street
Since last year Brixton Capital, owners of the Everett Mall have been working on plans to re-develop the property. Documents filed with the City of Everett, Washington planning department reflect the project’s first two phases. The first phase calls for a division of the former Sears building on the...
KING-5
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
At Least 4 Injured in Shooting at Ron Regis Park in Renton
Renton, WA: At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12, calls were made to 911 for a shooting on the 1500 block of Orcas Avenue at Ron Regis Park in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, Renton Police officers had found that multiple shooting victims had left the scene. Victims...
wsmag.net
A Day in Port Gamble
Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
myeverettnews.com
Hundreds Of Sailors Reunited With Family At Naval Station Everett After 7-Month Deployment
The sounds of the Pointer Sisters “We Are Family” blasted on the pier at Naval Station Everett this morning as hundreds of sailors were reunited with family members after a 7-month deployment. Two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, the USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Sampson (DDG 102) deployed in January with Carrier Strike Group Three, led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Lincoln returned to their home port in San Diego today. Sailors lined the rails of the two ships as they docked at Naval Station Everett this morning. Here are a couple photos of the ships coming into port. Click photo to enlarge.
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
thenorthernlight.com
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
horseandrider.com
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Reggae, Fur, and a Renaissance Faire
Tacoma's Airport Tavern is hosting an outdoor reggae concert this weekend. Musicians J Boog, Rocky Sandova, and the Stay Grounded Band are performing Aug. 14 starting a 3 p.m. Buy tickets here or in person. Bustle at the Fur Trade Brigade. If you’ve ever wondered what a Hudson Bay Co....
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way
Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
Seattle police cracking down on fentanyl presence in downtown area
SEATTLE — King County is officially calling fentanyl a public health crisis. So far this year, the county reports more than 300 overdose deaths involving fentanyl. Last week, a narcotics operation in the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct led to eight people being arrested in Seattle’s downtown core. Officers seized 101 grams of fentanyl pills and 60 grams of powder fentanyl.
