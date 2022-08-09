Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Kent School District investigation finds teacher violated its non-discrimination policy
KENT, Wash. — After an investigation, the Kent School District found an elementary school teacher violated their non-discrimination policy. A teacher at River Ridge Elementary was accused of racism and discrimination in May. A former third-grade student at the school says a teacher called her “ratchet” and “ghetto” during recess when the teacher thought she was fighting with a classmate. KIRO 7 is not naming the teacher at this time.
marinelink.com
BP Cherry Point Terminal Final Environmental Impact Statement Released
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the North Wing of the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal, which is located near Ferndale, Wash. The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register by the Environmental Protection Agency today. The Final EIS examines...
q13fox.com
State considers social equity licenses for people impacted by 'war on drugs' to get cannabis shop licenses
SEATTLE - The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering a point system that would give people convicted of a drug-related crime and did prison time - preferential treatment when applying for retail cannabis license. If adopted, the City of Seattle will adopt the same rules and set aside $1...
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
Hundreds expected at BIPOC-friendly festival in King County
CARNATION, Wash — Geared up and ready for her first ever solo backpacking trip, Chevon Powell was excited. But instead of focusing on the journey ahead at a park in Vermont, Powell, a Black woman, said she was pulled over by police as soon as she was on site.
KING-5
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
everettpost.com
Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice
The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
3 ways the Seattle housing market has changed in recent months
SEATTLE — It is no secret that real estate is expensive in Seattle. In Washington, the average home price is $627,000 but in King County, the average home price reached $1,078,000 at the beginning of this year. But despite this big obstacle, right now might be a good time...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican Doug Basler advances to November general election in Washington’s 9th Congressional District
SEATTLE (AP) — Republican Doug Basler advances to November general election in Washington’s 9th Congressional District.
West Seattle Bridge's Reopening Date Announced
'It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure,' Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says.
wsmag.net
A Day in Port Gamble
Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Harborview Medical Center over 130% capacity; no longer admitting non-emergency patients
SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center leadership says they are over 130% capacity as of Thursday afternoon. Their CEO, Sommer Kleweno Walley, says the hospital can usually hold up to 413 patients; however, 563 are being treated inside. Because of the rise in patients and lack of staff to accommodate, Walley says the hospital has decided to not take in any non-emergency patients for a moment.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Why Are Seattle’s Public Parking Lots Now Dominated by Illegally Installed Concrete Blocks?
A considerable amount of Georgetown’s public parking is now obstructed by enormous, 6-foot-long slabs of concrete. The blocks, which are frequently referred to as “ecology” or “eco” blocks, have been unlawfully and anonymously erected by individuals who want to prohibit RVs from parking directly in front of their residences or businesses.
Gas-powered leaf blowers facing a ban in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen has introduced new legislation that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents would need to make...
Chronicle
Commentary: Violent Crime Born of Bad Policies That Must Be Addressed Now
The final weekend of July was a lot like many in Pierce County recently. Two people were shot in a Tacoma park, one fatally. A shootout at a South Tacoma gas station left one man dead. In another case, a 60-year-old man was shot and injured. The most disturbing thing?...
