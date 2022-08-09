ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent School District investigation finds teacher violated its non-discrimination policy

KENT, Wash. — After an investigation, the Kent School District found an elementary school teacher violated their non-discrimination policy. A teacher at River Ridge Elementary was accused of racism and discrimination in May. A former third-grade student at the school says a teacher called her “ratchet” and “ghetto” during recess when the teacher thought she was fighting with a classmate. KIRO 7 is not naming the teacher at this time.
KENT, WA
marinelink.com

BP Cherry Point Terminal Final Environmental Impact Statement Released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the North Wing of the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal, which is located near Ferndale, Wash. The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register by the Environmental Protection Agency today. The Final EIS examines...
FERNDALE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA
KING-5

Why local hospitals are overcrowded

Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice

The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
wsmag.net

A Day in Port Gamble

Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
PORT GAMBLE, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Harborview Medical Center over 130% capacity; no longer admitting non-emergency patients

SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center leadership says they are over 130% capacity as of Thursday afternoon. Their CEO, Sommer Kleweno Walley, says the hospital can usually hold up to 413 patients; however, 563 are being treated inside. Because of the rise in patients and lack of staff to accommodate, Walley says the hospital has decided to not take in any non-emergency patients for a moment.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gas-powered leaf blowers facing a ban in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen has introduced new legislation that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents would need to make...
SEATTLE, WA

