Missouri State

Missouri Task Force 1 set to return from Kentucky deployment

Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The task force received its demobilization efforts Thursday morning and is on its way back to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters, according to a Facebook post from the Fire District.
GUEST COMMENTARY: Kansas is prime example of GOP's misguided strategy

“My opponent,” fulminated the candidate, “and those who endorse him continue to focus on the extreme and unconstitutional notion that we can overturn the 2020 election.”. No, that was not said by a Democrat, but by Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Legislature, who was facing,...
Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to make a more than $100 million investment in electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft...
