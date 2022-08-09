Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Clifford Sanford; service August 15
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Mary Farmer, 98; service August 20
Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
carolinacoastonline.com
Nellie Kissner, 76; service August 20
Nellie B. Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Nellie was born on October 18, 1945, in Warsaw, NC to Perry and Mary Bennett. She spent most of her years living in Warsaw and moved to Wallace when she got married. Years later a job opportunity became available for her husband, and they moved to Carteret County where she began working for Conner Mobile Homes. After retiring, she worked at the Showboat Motel for many years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14
Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carolyn Gore, 70; incomplete
Carolyn Gene Gore, 70, of Newport, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ricky Farnell, 62; no service
Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
carolinacoastonline.com
John Musto, 61; incomplete
John William Musto, 61, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joe Ann Berman, 78; private service
Joe Ann Berman, 78, of Cedar Point, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Her family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Restoring an old dame’s original charm
Albert Pocoroba and his son Vincent have embarked on quite the renovation project in Washington’s Historic Distract. In February of this year, Vincent and his father-in-law purchased the 1890 Victorian located at 412 E. 2nd St. Vincent bought the home knowing that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps of being in the construction business. Albert is a craftsman and has been doing it his entire adult life. So, all it took was a call and Albert headed to Washington from his home in Eldorado Hills, CA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – August 12, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
New Bern nonprofit holding event to celebrate anniversary
NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT) – The nonprofit Religious Community Services will be holding a free community event on Saturday to mark its 40th anniversary. RCS addresses the basic needs of the New Bern community by providing food, clothing and shelter to those who need it most. The block party will begin at 4 p.m. on George […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Portsmouth Village to be recognized as port of Middle Passage route
HARKERS ISLAND — A nonprofit that honors enslaved Africans who died during the transatlantic crossing, known as Middle Passage, will hold a ceremony Aug. 20 to recognize Portsmouth Village at Cape Lookout National Seashore as a port where Africans disembarked during the 18th Century. The dedication ceremony is free,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbernnow.com
Weekend Happenings in the Greater New Bern Area: August 11 – 14, 2022
Discover Scuba with Divin’ Dawgs! Their experienced team of certified divers introduces newcomers to the diving world. Seasoned divers can sign up for fun dives. They offer classes for beginnings to others needing recertification. Check out their Dive Shop located at 801 Cardinal Road in New Bern. Call 252-638-3432.
Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
Swansboro hosts town hall meeting about public safety
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In the wake of recent gun violence across the nation, the Town of Swansboro Chamber of Commerce held a safety discussion Thursday night. Inside First Baptist Church Swansboro, panelists talked to attendees about gun violence. “We had the sheriffs from both Carteret and Onslow County, Asa Buck and Hans Miller, Kay […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Highlights from Newport council meeting
NEWPORT - Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 11 to select Tristan Thomas to the town's parks and recreation advisory commission. The position was left vacant after the resignation of former member Rose Mosby and is valid until November 2023. Thomas grew up in Newport and comes from a background in...
Comments / 0