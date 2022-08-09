ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Mercy Southwest begins construction on bridge for expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began construction of the canal bridge that will serve as the new main entrance to the completed Mercy Southwest Tower on Wednesday, according to Dignity Health. The hospital called this, “a significant milestone in the construction of the Mercy Southwest tower expansion project.” The bridge will allow vehicles to turn […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local church to host a backpack drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Bakersfield native Christian Ganiere special guest for Collector-Con

Bakersfield’s Christian Ganiere has attended numerous entertainment conventions over the years. Being at this year’s Bakersfield Collector-Con will be a very different experience for him as he is not just attending but will be at the two-day event set for the Mechanics Bank Arena as one of the special guests.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last seen in Lancaster

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Ronnetta Martin, 27, according to the office. Martin is described as 5-feet and 3-inches-tall and 105 pounds and has brown-eyes and hair, according to the office. Martin was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants […]
LANCASTER, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Free backpacks handed out at Ford City Park

Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning. KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Panama Buena Vista School District is hosting a back to school clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Panama Buena Vista School District is hosting a back-to-school clinic where they are providing vaccines and physicals as well as Tuberculosis (TB) , eye and hearing screenings. This back-to-school clinic has helped Kern County residents like Christina Saenz who is a mother of two...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Highland High School goats stolen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Highland High School is still searching for two goats that were reportedly stolen from the school's farm. The school claims the animals were taken from the school's farm in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7. They said two men driving a 90s Ford...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored to more than 4.5K customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Mojave Inland Port, meant to help supply chain shortage, moves to next step

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "The supply chain congestion and space limitations you're very well aware of, they started in the pandemic, but they are only increasing as people by stuff online," Lorelei Oviatt, Planning Director for Kern County, said. Tuesday Pioneer Partners LLC presented the Kern County Board of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Our land of four seasons awaits you

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
TEHACHAPI, CA

