Read full article on original website
Related
Mercy Southwest begins construction on bridge for expansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began construction of the canal bridge that will serve as the new main entrance to the completed Mercy Southwest Tower on Wednesday, according to Dignity Health. The hospital called this, “a significant milestone in the construction of the Mercy Southwest tower expansion project.” The bridge will allow vehicles to turn […]
Local church to host a backpack drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
KGET 17
Bakersfield native Christian Ganiere special guest for Collector-Con
Bakersfield’s Christian Ganiere has attended numerous entertainment conventions over the years. Being at this year’s Bakersfield Collector-Con will be a very different experience for him as he is not just attending but will be at the two-day event set for the Mechanics Bank Arena as one of the special guests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First phase of Bakersfield's block-to-block project shows improvements downtown
With ongoing concerns over crime and homelessness in the community, some local organizations have partnered to help keep the streets of Bakersfield safe.
Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
KCSO searching for woman, last seen in Lancaster
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Ronnetta Martin, 27, according to the office. Martin is described as 5-feet and 3-inches-tall and 105 pounds and has brown-eyes and hair, according to the office. Martin was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants […]
Bakersfield Now
Countdown to Hometown 2022: Foothill High School preview
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Foothill High School football team is getting ready for their 2022 season. We check in with Head Coach Brandon Deckard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taft Midway Driller
Free backpacks handed out at Ford City Park
Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning. KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
Megaflood coming to CA, may cause massive devastation and cost $1 trillion in damage, experts warn
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think. It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite -- a megaflood.
Bakersfield Now
Panama Buena Vista School District is hosting a back to school clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Panama Buena Vista School District is hosting a back-to-school clinic where they are providing vaccines and physicals as well as Tuberculosis (TB) , eye and hearing screenings. This back-to-school clinic has helped Kern County residents like Christina Saenz who is a mother of two...
Reward up to $1K offered for info leading to arrest in southeast Bakersfield killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield. Police said the Secret Witness reward is being offered in the case of Demond Rufus, 22, who was fatally shot early Aug. 14 in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Bakersfield Now
2 Highland High School goats stolen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Highland High School is still searching for two goats that were reportedly stolen from the school's farm. The school claims the animals were taken from the school's farm in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7. They said two men driving a 90s Ford...
Power restored to more than 4.5K customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Bakersfield Now
Valley of Hope Gala raises awareness for cancer research, event on Sept. 24
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In honor of National Cancer Survivor's Month, the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center is hosting their ninth annual gala next month. Every year, the American Cancer Society Program and the Valley of Hope Gala join forces to raise money for the American Cancer program. This...
Bakersfield Now
Mojave Inland Port, meant to help supply chain shortage, moves to next step
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "The supply chain congestion and space limitations you're very well aware of, they started in the pandemic, but they are only increasing as people by stuff online," Lorelei Oviatt, Planning Director for Kern County, said. Tuesday Pioneer Partners LLC presented the Kern County Board of...
Tehechapi News
Our land of four seasons awaits you
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
Comments / 0