ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated

MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
thenextmiami.com

Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal

Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Construction Gets Underway On Residential Tower In North Bay Village

7918, a 21-story waterfront condo tower in North Bay Village with unique architecture has just broken ground. Architect MTTR Mgmt, which is designing the 7918 tower, wrote that the project is now officially under construction. Records show that a Notice of Commencement was recorded with Miami-Dade on July 28 stating...
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Miami, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Construction Sites#Urban Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Business Industry#Building Department#Ral Development#Tristar Capital
thenextmiami.com

Melo Group Tops Off 441-Unit Edgewater Apartment Towers In Just 7 Months

Melo Group’s twin-tower apartment complex known as URBAN 22 has topped off in Edgewater, just seven months after breaking ground. Units will range from 725 to 1100 square feet and every unit will feature a private balcony with glass railings. Amenities will include an outdoor pool deck with a spa, garden terraces, and a fitness center and a social room.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

612-Unit Culmer Village Gets FAA Approval

The developer of Culmer Village was issued Federal Aviation Administration approval this week. The FAA approval was issued on August 8. The developer is now permitted to build the towers up to a height of 325 feet above ground, or 337 feet above sea level. Culmer Village was reviewed by...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
PLANTATION, FL
realtrends.com

More buyers than ever before looked to relocate in July

Even as mortgage rates rose and the overall housing market cooled, the share of homebuyers looking to relocate hit an all-time high in July, according to an analysis from Redfin released Thursday. In July, 33.7% of Redfin.com users looked to move from one metro are to another, up from 32.6%...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Miami

Verizon customers fume after service outage

MIAMI - Some South Floridians are fuming on social media after Verizon's cellular service went out.Verizon said the outage was caused by a cut in a fiber optic during overnight construction work. "A fiber cut caused by overnight construction is impacting service for customers in the Miami area -- concentrated around Hialeah and extending south to Kendall and Homestead. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are onsite working with our vendor partners and local crews to resolve this issue quickly."Romy Carrillo, who runs a landscaping business in Miami, said it's been frustrating. "I turn it on and off and nothing would work. I'm losing my clients. Nobody can talk to me. I can't text message, I can't call anybody, it's affecting me," she said. "I don't have one call coming in."Some of the carrier's customers took to Twitter to complain.  At the peak of the outage, Downdetector.com reported more than 2,000 user reports cited issues with Verizon. As the service is being restored, that number has dramatically dropped.Around noon, Verizon said all service had been restored.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.

Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy