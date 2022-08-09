Read full article on original website
Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated
MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Underway At Downtown Miami Site Where 448-Unit Condo Tower About To Begin
Contractors began demolishing a downtown Miami building this morning to make way for a new 40-story condo tower called 501 First, according to a photo and video taken by Ryan RC Rea. The new condo tower will have 448 condos, 10,000 square feet of retail – and no parking garage....
thenextmiami.com
Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal
Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
thenextmiami.com
Construction Gets Underway On Residential Tower In North Bay Village
7918, a 21-story waterfront condo tower in North Bay Village with unique architecture has just broken ground. Architect MTTR Mgmt, which is designing the 7918 tower, wrote that the project is now officially under construction. Records show that a Notice of Commencement was recorded with Miami-Dade on July 28 stating...
thenextmiami.com
Plans Submitted To FAA For 853-Foot Tower Across From Brickell’s Simpson Park Hammock
An application has been filed with the Federal Aviation Administration for yet another 800-foot tower in Brickell. Plans for the new tower were filed with the FAA on August 3. The tower is planned to top off at a height of 853 feet above ground, or 874 feet above sea level, the filing states.
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Real estate professionals gather to celebrate opening of The Elser Hotel & Residences
PMG and Greybrook hosted an unveiling event to celebrate the launch of The Elser Hotel & Residences, a 49-story new construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Miami. With unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, guests enjoyed a live band and champagne. Remarks at the Aug. 3 event were given by Ryan...
islandernews.com
Miami’s housing inventory and labor market ideal for profiting by flipping fixer-uppers
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the "Property Brothers" and even Vanilla Ice have shown real estate investors on TV the challenges of renovating and flipping older homes – but also the profit that can be accrued. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can, in fact, come with a low...
thenextmiami.com
Melo Group Tops Off 441-Unit Edgewater Apartment Towers In Just 7 Months
Melo Group’s twin-tower apartment complex known as URBAN 22 has topped off in Edgewater, just seven months after breaking ground. Units will range from 725 to 1100 square feet and every unit will feature a private balcony with glass railings. Amenities will include an outdoor pool deck with a spa, garden terraces, and a fitness center and a social room.
thenextmiami.com
612-Unit Culmer Village Gets FAA Approval
The developer of Culmer Village was issued Federal Aviation Administration approval this week. The FAA approval was issued on August 8. The developer is now permitted to build the towers up to a height of 325 feet above ground, or 337 feet above sea level. Culmer Village was reviewed by...
Click10.com
Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing power
MIAMI – Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing his power. Esther Alonso doesn’t want the city to turn Virginia Key — enjoyed by nature lovers who rented paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles from her business — into a homeless camp. Surveillance video...
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
WSVN-TV
Longtime Pembroke Pines Publix employee gifted new Honda SUV in United Way raffle
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime supermarket exployee in Pembroke Pines was surprised with a new ride all his own. United Way of Broward County gifted Publix employee Nicolas Rea a brand-new 2022 Honda CR-V EX. His name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 donor...
tag24.com
Florida judge steps in as Surfside condo owners hit with enormous property tax bills
Surfside, Florida - When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Their generosity, however, did not extend...
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
realtrends.com
More buyers than ever before looked to relocate in July
Even as mortgage rates rose and the overall housing market cooled, the share of homebuyers looking to relocate hit an all-time high in July, according to an analysis from Redfin released Thursday. In July, 33.7% of Redfin.com users looked to move from one metro are to another, up from 32.6%...
Verizon customers fume after service outage
MIAMI - Some South Floridians are fuming on social media after Verizon's cellular service went out.Verizon said the outage was caused by a cut in a fiber optic during overnight construction work. "A fiber cut caused by overnight construction is impacting service for customers in the Miami area -- concentrated around Hialeah and extending south to Kendall and Homestead. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are onsite working with our vendor partners and local crews to resolve this issue quickly."Romy Carrillo, who runs a landscaping business in Miami, said it's been frustrating. "I turn it on and off and nothing would work. I'm losing my clients. Nobody can talk to me. I can't text message, I can't call anybody, it's affecting me," she said. "I don't have one call coming in."Some of the carrier's customers took to Twitter to complain. At the peak of the outage, Downdetector.com reported more than 2,000 user reports cited issues with Verizon. As the service is being restored, that number has dramatically dropped.Around noon, Verizon said all service had been restored.
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
