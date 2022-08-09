Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man previously convicted of dragging an Iowa police officer with a car is facing new charges in Jackson County. Daton Petrey is accused of assaulting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on Monday near 22nd and Vine streets. Jackson County prosecutors charged Petrey with...
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at convenience store in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
Court Docs: Kansas City woman led police on chase after trying to kidnap child
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly led police on a chase after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old has been charged in the incident.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney details investigation of police shootings
Surveillance video exclusively obtained by KSHB 41 News provided better picture of what happened late Sunday night at a KCMO gas station where police shot and killed a 31-year-old man.
KCTV 5
Mother relieved son is safe following attempted kidnapping as he walked with father
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City family is still in disbelief that a woman is accused of trying to grab a child as he walked with his father in broad daylight. The suspect, 51-year-old Marcy Vansandt, is now charged with attempted child kidnapping and resisting arrest by fleeing.
KMBC.com
Gladstone police believe teens shot early Thursday were targeted by someone they knew
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gunfire erupted outside a Gladstone apartment complex early Thursday injuring two teenage boys. The boys, ages 16 and 15, were taken by ambulance to a Kansas City hospital, where they were expected to recover. "We've been in touch with the victims, the victims' families, the neighbors,"...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
KCTV 5
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
Activist, retired FBI agent respond to KCPD shooting surveillance video
Kansas City, Missouri police shot and killed a man at a gas station Sunday night. KSHB 41 News obtained surveillance footage of the shooting showing a clearer picture of what happened.
Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department surrounded an apartment complex on Wednesday night looking for a wanted man. The police presence is due to someone who is barricaded inside of the Monterey Apartments at 1015 SW Garfield Ave., according to police. However, a media release from TPD at 8:55 p.m. reported that after TPD’s […]
KCTV 5
Caught on camera: Man steals child’s bike in Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A theft in Bonner Springs is getting attention because of whom the thief stole from: A 10-year-old. When Troy Kimlin woke up and found his green and black BMX gone from his porch, his dad Josh Kimlin checked their doorbell camera video. “I was thinking,...
Dad enters pleas in toddler’s death in Shawnee house fire
A Johnson County judge determined there is enough evidence to try Nicholas Ecker on first-degree murder and arson for son's death in Kansas.
Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
Dog rescued while Kansas home damaged in fire
JOHNSON COUNTY —Discarded smoking materials are believed responsible for a Kansas house fire. Just after 12:30a.m. crews from Overland Park and Leawood responded to a house fire in the 5300 Block of W. 158th Place, according to a media release. First arriving units found heavy smoke and fire coming...
