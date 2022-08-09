ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Police search for wanted man at Topeka apartment ends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department surrounded an apartment complex on Wednesday night looking for a wanted man. The police presence is due to someone who is barricaded inside of the Monterey Apartments at 1015 SW Garfield Ave., according to police. However, a media release from TPD at 8:55 p.m. reported that after TPD’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Dog rescued while Kansas home damaged in fire

JOHNSON COUNTY —Discarded smoking materials are believed responsible for a Kansas house fire. Just after 12:30a.m. crews from Overland Park and Leawood responded to a house fire in the 5300 Block of W. 158th Place, according to a media release. First arriving units found heavy smoke and fire coming...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
GLADSTONE, MO
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

