Premier League

Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United's desperate striker hunt goes on as Erik ten Hag 'turns to £35m-rated Liverpool target Cody Gakpo' after stopping Marko Arnautovic pursuit and missing out on Antony and Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United's desperate search for a forward has reportedly led them to register an interest in PSV winger Cody Gakpo. Sportsmail revealed in April that Arsenal held talks with the Dutch international over a summer move, while the 23-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Gakpo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Uk
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Head-to-head record

Since returning to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa are unbeaten in all six of their league games against Everton (W4 D2); they are the only side they’ve faced in all three seasons since then and not lost against. Everton have failed to score in each of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
UEFA
ESPN

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SOCCER
ESPN

USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe signs for Championship side Middlesbrough

United States striker Matthew Hoppe has signed for English Championship side Middlesbrough from Mallorca, it was announced Wednesday. Sources told ESPN the deal was worth £2.5-3 million, with add-ons that could bring the total cost of the transfer to £4-5m. - Bernardo Silva talks to ESPN about his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Conor Laverty appointed Down boss as Mickey Graham extends Cavan reign

Conor Laverty has been appointed as the new Down senior football manager. The Kilcoo forward replaces James McCartan, who stepped down in July after returning for a second spell in charge last year. Laverty's management team will include former Down All-Star Martin Clarke and Declan Morgan. Elsewhere, Cavan GAA have...
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone

Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
SOCCER
BBC

Bradford City 2-1 Hull City: Andy Cook helps Bantams upset Tigers

Andy Cook scored two goals in five first-half minutes as League Two Bradford knocked Championship side Hull City out of the Carabao Cup. Cook struck twice just before half-time after an own goal from goalkeeper Harry Lewis had given Hull the lead. First Cook headed home before a corner was...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Udinese defender Destiny Udogie agrees deal in principle to join Tottenham for £21m... but the 19-year-old starlet will return to Serie A on loan as Antonio Conte looks to the future

Udinese defender Destiny Udogie has agreed in principle to join Tottenham for £21million including add-ons this summer. Udogie, who has been tipped for a call-up to the senior Italy squad having already played for the Under 21s, is regarded as a long-term investment for Spurs. Therefore, the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE

