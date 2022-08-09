Read full article on original website
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition
Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
Man United's desperate striker hunt goes on as Erik ten Hag 'turns to £35m-rated Liverpool target Cody Gakpo' after stopping Marko Arnautovic pursuit and missing out on Antony and Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's desperate search for a forward has reportedly led them to register an interest in PSV winger Cody Gakpo. Sportsmail revealed in April that Arsenal held talks with the Dutch international over a summer move, while the 23-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Gakpo...
SB Nation
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
BBC
Aston Villa v Everton: Head-to-head record
Since returning to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa are unbeaten in all six of their league games against Everton (W4 D2); they are the only side they’ve faced in all three seasons since then and not lost against. Everton have failed to score in each of their...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea
BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
ESPN
Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources
Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
UEFA・
ESPN
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
BBC
Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United
Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
ESPN
USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe signs for Championship side Middlesbrough
United States striker Matthew Hoppe has signed for English Championship side Middlesbrough from Mallorca, it was announced Wednesday. Sources told ESPN the deal was worth £2.5-3 million, with add-ons that could bring the total cost of the transfer to £4-5m. - Bernardo Silva talks to ESPN about his...
Nottingham Forest make offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, it could be bargain of the summer
Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for highly-rated Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar after they opened talks with his agent. Steve Cooper's side are making a real splash in this summer's transfer window. In total, they have added 12 players to their ranks, including former Manchester United...
BBC
Conor Laverty appointed Down boss as Mickey Graham extends Cavan reign
Conor Laverty has been appointed as the new Down senior football manager. The Kilcoo forward replaces James McCartan, who stepped down in July after returning for a second spell in charge last year. Laverty's management team will include former Down All-Star Martin Clarke and Declan Morgan. Elsewhere, Cavan GAA have...
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Mark Hughes' Bradford upset Hull, Stevenage knock out Reading and Portsmouth beat Cardiff
Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
BBC
Bradford City 2-1 Hull City: Andy Cook helps Bantams upset Tigers
Andy Cook scored two goals in five first-half minutes as League Two Bradford knocked Championship side Hull City out of the Carabao Cup. Cook struck twice just before half-time after an own goal from goalkeeper Harry Lewis had given Hull the lead. First Cook headed home before a corner was...
BBC
Port Vale 1-2 Rotherham United: Ollie Rathbone & Chiedozie Ogbene send Millers through
Championship side Rotherham moved into round two of the Carabao Cup despite a late scare at League One Port Vale. The visitors hit the front in bizarre fashion when Georgie Kelly forced goalkeeper Aidan Stone into a rushed clearance, which bounced off Millers midfielder Ollie Rathbone into the net. United...
Udinese defender Destiny Udogie agrees deal in principle to join Tottenham for £21m... but the 19-year-old starlet will return to Serie A on loan as Antonio Conte looks to the future
Udinese defender Destiny Udogie has agreed in principle to join Tottenham for £21million including add-ons this summer. Udogie, who has been tipped for a call-up to the senior Italy squad having already played for the Under 21s, is regarded as a long-term investment for Spurs. Therefore, the Premier League...
