southdadenewsleader.com
Townhome project coming to Florida City
A large townhome project is coming to Florida City. Lennar Homes wants to build a 527-townhome development across from Homestead Senior High School on the Southwest corner of SW 334th Street and Southwest 167th Avenue. It will be located on 39 acres and will be known as St. Germain. During...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Underway At Downtown Miami Site Where 448-Unit Condo Tower About To Begin
Contractors began demolishing a downtown Miami building this morning to make way for a new 40-story condo tower called 501 First, according to a photo and video taken by Ryan RC Rea. The new condo tower will have 448 condos, 10,000 square feet of retail – and no parking garage....
thenextmiami.com
Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal
Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami Metrocenter Details Released: Up To 23.7M Square Feet In New Development
Miami-Dade County opened the bidding process yesterday for a massive Downtown Miami development project called Metrocenter. Up to 23.7 million square foot could be developed on the Metrocenter properties, the county says. One of the main priorities in evaluating bids will be whether the proposals are of world-class urban design,...
PLANetizen
Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward
According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
miamisprings.com
257 Pocatella Street – 3 Bed – 2 Bath – $849,900
Introducing 257 Pocatella St. Open House, Saturday 8/13, 12:00-2:00- 257 Pocatella St. This custom home was completely remodeled in 2018 including electrical, plumbing, ductwork, drywall, and insulation. The property also has impact windows and doors. Pulling into the extra large driveway you will see unique landscaping and lighting. Walking in you will first notice custom handmade cuban tile followed by original oak wood flooring. In the master you have polished concrete. The custom kitchen features engineered marble countertops, a Viking range, and the raised ceilings create a luxurious, open atmosphere. In the back of the home is an extra large family room with built-ins for an office. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The property features a new sprinkler system on a natural well, and high-end mature landscaping. Very energy efficient. Larger than tax roll and all permitted. Asking $849,900.
islandernews.com
Whole world is watching as Miami’s leads way locally in lowering property tax rate
When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently announced that commissioners voted to lower the city's property tax rate by 1.2% -- the lowest level since 1964, when the city began keeping such records -- he called it the "only right thing to do" in the wake of runaway inflation amid a post-pandemic recovery.
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
WSVN-TV
Longtime Pembroke Pines Publix employee gifted new Honda SUV in United Way raffle
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime supermarket exployee in Pembroke Pines was surprised with a new ride all his own. United Way of Broward County gifted Publix employee Nicolas Rea a brand-new 2022 Honda CR-V EX. His name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 donor...
WSVN-TV
Sheridan Street bridge over Turnpike in Hollywood to undergo repairs
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Broward County are ready to repair a bridge in Hollywood following a 7 Investigates report. Officials with Broward County Public Works on Wednesday said they will fix the Sheridan Street bridge over the Florida Turnpike. Video from a 7 Investigates story that aired Aug....
Verizon customers fume after service outage
MIAMI - Some South Floridians are fuming on social media after Verizon's cellular service went out.Verizon said the outage was caused by a cut in a fiber optic during overnight construction work. "A fiber cut caused by overnight construction is impacting service for customers in the Miami area -- concentrated around Hialeah and extending south to Kendall and Homestead. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are onsite working with our vendor partners and local crews to resolve this issue quickly."Romy Carrillo, who runs a landscaping business in Miami, said it's been frustrating. "I turn it on and off and nothing would work. I'm losing my clients. Nobody can talk to me. I can't text message, I can't call anybody, it's affecting me," she said. "I don't have one call coming in."Some of the carrier's customers took to Twitter to complain. At the peak of the outage, Downdetector.com reported more than 2,000 user reports cited issues with Verizon. As the service is being restored, that number has dramatically dropped.Around noon, Verizon said all service had been restored.
WSVN-TV
Who Has To Pay?
(WSVN) - Someone else planted the tree, and it’s not on your property. Now, the tree is causing problems and you have to pay for the repairs or do you? It’s why one homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. With South Florida real estate prices just...
miamisprings.com
Notice of Judicial Sale: 517 Palmetto Drive
US BANK, N.A. (TRUSTEE) Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said court, that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on-line at www.MiamiDade.RealForeclose.com at 09:00 o’clock, AM on August 22, 2022 the following described property:
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
islandernews.com
Miami’s housing inventory and labor market ideal for profiting by flipping fixer-uppers
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the "Property Brothers" and even Vanilla Ice have shown real estate investors on TV the challenges of renovating and flipping older homes – but also the profit that can be accrued. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can, in fact, come with a low...
southdadenewsleader.com
Letter to the Editor - Why should the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County pay for the incompetence of government agents?
When the federal government runs a deficit, which is always, they just print money, making our money worth less. When state, county or local governments run deficits, they just raise fees/taxes. Remember, the government doesn’t have money or produce anything, they take it from us and spend it wastefully. Where does the buck stop?
South Florida Times
$12M to help S. Florida, housing crisis ‘epicenter’
Miami, Fla. – At the epicenter of the nation’s affordable housing crisis, Miami-Dade County’s emergency rental assistance funding program just got a big boost from the federal government. Miami U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson announced the U.S. Department of Treasury is allocating $11.7 million to help county...
realtrends.com
More buyers than ever before looked to relocate in July
Even as mortgage rates rose and the overall housing market cooled, the share of homebuyers looking to relocate hit an all-time high in July, according to an analysis from Redfin released Thursday. In July, 33.7% of Redfin.com users looked to move from one metro are to another, up from 32.6%...
WSVN-TV
79th Street Bridge malfunctioning in North Bay Village, drivers advised to seek alternate route
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has malfunctioned and is causing a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Officers will...
