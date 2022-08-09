ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

WJHL

2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Second Person Arrested In Connection To 2020 Kingsport Murder

Kingsport Police say a second person has now been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred in Kingsport in November of 2020. Lekendrick D. Malone is jailed in Sullivan County after being picked up by United States Marshals in Knoxville. Malone is charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary. Kingsport Police arrested Jonathan Smith in connection to the murder of Eduardo Oviedo Velazco of Osage Drive in May of 2021.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life

The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Daryl J. McCoy was arrested on August 4 by CCSO Lt. Michael Carlock on a warrant for failure to appear. Jason L. Greer was arrested on August 4 by CCSO Deputy Dustin Mullins for indecent exposure, criminal...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Elizabethton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethton, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to Kingsport-area church

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a church vandalism investigation. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded on July 26 to a burglary and vandalism call at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Coley Street in the Bloomingdale community. The church suffered an estimated $11,000 in damage […]
BLOOMINGDALE, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Sheriff elected into VP role for sheriff’s association

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be taking on a statewide leadership role. Sheriff Cassidy will serve as Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I, and represent sheriffs in northeast Tennessee. According to the announcement, Cassidy was elected in a vote held […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars recovered

‘Car Hopping” teens stole dozens of cars, police say KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive investigation into a string of car thefts in the area has netted several juvenile suspects and over half a million dollars being recovered, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announcement. According to a press release from KPD, nearly 50 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money

A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough man charged after allegedly threatening victims with knife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after police reported he threatened people in two different homes with a knife. According a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Braden Autrey, 24, showed up at two separate homes on Bailey Bridge Road Monday. Autrey allegedly “threatened the occupants with a fixed […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton man sentenced to 10 years for unlawfully having handgun

(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man on Monday pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun illegally. A release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin revealed Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, received a 10-year sentence — 30% of which he must serve before parole eligibility. The charge and guilty plea stemmed from a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrest. […]

