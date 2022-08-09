Kingsport Police say a second person has now been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred in Kingsport in November of 2020. Lekendrick D. Malone is jailed in Sullivan County after being picked up by United States Marshals in Knoxville. Malone is charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary. Kingsport Police arrested Jonathan Smith in connection to the murder of Eduardo Oviedo Velazco of Osage Drive in May of 2021.

