2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
supertalk929.com
Second Person Arrested In Connection To 2020 Kingsport Murder
Kingsport Police say a second person has now been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred in Kingsport in November of 2020. Lekendrick D. Malone is jailed in Sullivan County after being picked up by United States Marshals in Knoxville. Malone is charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary. Kingsport Police arrested Jonathan Smith in connection to the murder of Eduardo Oviedo Velazco of Osage Drive in May of 2021.
993thex.com
Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life
The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
elizabethton.com
Police Beats
The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Daryl J. McCoy was arrested on August 4 by CCSO Lt. Michael Carlock on a warrant for failure to appear. Jason L. Greer was arrested on August 4 by CCSO Deputy Dustin Mullins for indecent exposure, criminal...
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus bomb threat
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver received a bomb threat Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb. The bus driver took […]
Vehicular homicide charges in 2021 death of ETSU grad that followed long police chase
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver whose car allegedly rammed another vehicle at the end of a 22-mile-long December 2021 police pursuit — resulting in the other driver’s death — has been indicted for vehicular homicide. Tusculum Police had pursued Christian James Morrow, 22, from Tusculum through Jonesborough and onto West Market Street before the […]
Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to Kingsport-area church
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a church vandalism investigation. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded on July 26 to a burglary and vandalism call at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Coley Street in the Bloomingdale community. The church suffered an estimated $11,000 in damage […]
Sullivan Co. Sheriff elected into VP role for sheriff’s association
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be taking on a statewide leadership role. Sheriff Cassidy will serve as Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I, and represent sheriffs in northeast Tennessee. According to the announcement, Cassidy was elected in a vote held […]
Kingsport Times-News
Juveniles arrested after church in Sullivan County burglarized, vandalized
BLOUNTVILLE — Vandalism to Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, in the Bloomingdale area of Sullivan County left the church's interior with an estimated $11,000 worth of damage, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office issued the following information Wednesday afternoon:
KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars recovered
‘Car Hopping” teens stole dozens of cars, police say KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive investigation into a string of car thefts in the area has netted several juvenile suspects and over half a million dollars being recovered, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announcement. According to a press release from KPD, nearly 50 […]
993thex.com
Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money
A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
Jonesborough man charged after allegedly threatening victims with knife
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after police reported he threatened people in two different homes with a knife. According a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Braden Autrey, 24, showed up at two separate homes on Bailey Bridge Road Monday. Autrey allegedly “threatened the occupants with a fixed […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
elizabethton.com
Fraley on taking office as sheriff: ‘Some tough days ahead’
Mike Fraley joked on Friday that he doesn’t expect to see much of his wife in coming months. “I told Brenda if she wants to see me she may want to hang a picture on the fridge,” said the sheriff-elect for Carter County. Fraley, who takes office Sept....
Elizabethton man sentenced to 10 years for unlawfully having handgun
(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man on Monday pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun illegally. A release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin revealed Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, received a 10-year sentence — 30% of which he must serve before parole eligibility. The charge and guilty plea stemmed from a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrest. […]
wmot.org
Nearly half of the 25 Tennesseans arrested following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot have pleaded guilty
(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean pleaded guilty late last week to participating in the January 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say Johnson City resident James Brooks will plead guilty to a single count of Remaining in a Restricted Building. In exchange, three additional charges against him will be dropped.
mountain-topmedia.com
Couple sentenced to 15 months in prison for $300,000 real estate commission scheme
ABINGDON, Va. — A husband-and-wife real estate team from Wise County will serve more than a year in prison, after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to draw cash advances on fraudulent sales contracts. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, each pleaded...
Husband and Wife Realtor Busted for Fraud
ABINGDON, Va. (VSP Press Release) – A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were...
