5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated
MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Underway At Downtown Miami Site Where 448-Unit Condo Tower About To Begin
Contractors began demolishing a downtown Miami building this morning to make way for a new 40-story condo tower called 501 First, according to a photo and video taken by Ryan RC Rea. The new condo tower will have 448 condos, 10,000 square feet of retail – and no parking garage....
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Real estate professionals gather to celebrate opening of The Elser Hotel & Residences
PMG and Greybrook hosted an unveiling event to celebrate the launch of The Elser Hotel & Residences, a 49-story new construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Miami. With unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, guests enjoyed a live band and champagne. Remarks at the Aug. 3 event were given by Ryan...
thenextmiami.com
Construction Gets Underway On Residential Tower In North Bay Village
7918, a 21-story waterfront condo tower in North Bay Village with unique architecture has just broken ground. Architect MTTR Mgmt, which is designing the 7918 tower, wrote that the project is now officially under construction. Records show that a Notice of Commencement was recorded with Miami-Dade on July 28 stating...
thenextmiami.com
Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal
Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
thenextmiami.com
Plans Submitted To FAA For 853-Foot Tower Across From Brickell’s Simpson Park Hammock
An application has been filed with the Federal Aviation Administration for yet another 800-foot tower in Brickell. Plans for the new tower were filed with the FAA on August 3. The tower is planned to top off at a height of 853 feet above ground, or 874 feet above sea level, the filing states.
Click10.com
‘The Underdeck’ planners dream of green Overtown-Downtown Miami connection
MIAMI – A 33-acre public space project will use the shade of Interstate 395 in downtown Miami to create a connective outdoor space. The project, known as The Underdeck, stretches from Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood to Biscayne Bay near the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The planners want...
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
islandernews.com
Miami’s housing inventory and labor market ideal for profiting by flipping fixer-uppers
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the "Property Brothers" and even Vanilla Ice have shown real estate investors on TV the challenges of renovating and flipping older homes – but also the profit that can be accrued. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can, in fact, come with a low...
thenextmiami.com
612-Unit Culmer Village Gets FAA Approval
The developer of Culmer Village was issued Federal Aviation Administration approval this week. The FAA approval was issued on August 8. The developer is now permitted to build the towers up to a height of 325 feet above ground, or 337 feet above sea level. Culmer Village was reviewed by...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
RedfinNow expanding to South Florida
RedfinNow plans to launch in Miami and Palm Beach this month, the company announced. The expansion will bring the service into 34 markets in 16 states and Washington, D.C. RedfinNow allows sellers to request a cash offer directly from Redfin in order to sell quickly and without preparing their home for the market or negotiating with buyers.
WSVN-TV
Longtime Pembroke Pines Publix employee gifted new Honda SUV in United Way raffle
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime supermarket exployee in Pembroke Pines was surprised with a new ride all his own. United Way of Broward County gifted Publix employee Nicolas Rea a brand-new 2022 Honda CR-V EX. His name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 donor...
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
The Housing Market Slows As Prices Continue To Soar: A Luxury Real Estate Forecast By CEO Of Luxuri Rentals, Jonathan Campau
Few cities have seen as massive growth over the past several years as Miami has. Building on its consistent growth since the 2008 housing crisis, Miami’s real estate market emerged as a major winner since the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic experts are excited about Miami’s real estate market as these trends continue to compound on each other. As many real estate markets dwindle, losing their early pandemic boost, Miami has risen above the pack and secured itself as becometh that is here to stay. Two years removed from the onset of the pandemic and Miami home prices are still rising year...
Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale
After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
calleochonews.com
2022 Miami Spice Restaurant Month's returns with exclusive three-course menus from top eateries
From traditional favorites to MICHELIN-recognized restaurants, Miami Spice offers visitors and residents prix fixe, three-course lunch/brunch for $28, and dinners for $45 or $60. What will you find?. The eagerly awaited Miami Spice Restaurant Month's has returned, as announced by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) on August...
NBC Miami
Crews Put Out Large Boat Fire Near Miami Apartment Complex
Fire rescue crews spent part of early Wednesday morning battling a fire that broke out on a large boat docked behind a Miami apartment complex. Miami Fire Rescue Department officials said the fire started just before 3:30 a.m. at The Miami River Apartments located at 2214 Northwest North River Drive.
Click10.com
Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
