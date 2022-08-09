Read full article on original website
#TheBrand | Meet the linen label that every fashionista is wearing off duty
Each month, we look into an exciting and innovative label that is taking the fashion world by storm in our regular feature #TheBrand. This time, we turn our attention to Deiji Studios, an Australian label creating the most beautiful linen and cotton pieces, aiming to blur the lines between what we wear at home, and what we step out of the house in.
Rihanna's Thigh High Boots Could Double as Pants
Rihanna gave her own spin on the celeb-favorite pantaboots trend yesterday. The superstar was spotted out with A$AP Rocky in NYC last night, where she wore an outfit that requires a double take. For the casual look, the Fenty mogul paired a micromini denim skirt by R13 with an oversized white t-shirt featuring the artwork for rapper RZA's 2003 album Birth of a Prince. The standout element of the look was a pair of suede boots from Y/Project's latest menswear collection, with a slouchy fit that rose up to the skirt's distressed hem and blurred the lines between footwear and trousers.
Jordyn Woods Plays With Retro Prints in Whimsical Crop Top & Joggers With Chanel Sneakers in Italy With Karl-Anthony Towns
Like many celebrities are doing this summer, Jordyn Woods has jetted off on a vacation in Italy. And while exploring Bellagio with fiance Karl-Anthony Towns, the model and influencer documented a chic, seamlessly coordinated look. Taking to Instagram Thursday, Woods showed off an outfit that included a cropped tank and matching high-waisted joggers featuring a whimsical, ’70s-inspired print in white, yellow, and green. She also draped a colorful floral-printed scarf around her shoulders and accessorized with a statement pearl necklace as well as an assortment of other jewelry, from earrings to bracelets and rings. View this post on Instagram A post...
Sofia Richie Suits Up for ‘Virgo Season’ in Cinched Blazer & Pyramid Heels
Sofia Richie’s is maximizing her neutral outfit options before summer comes to an end. The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to show off her latest ensemble. The caption underneath the image read “Virgo season coming soon”, followed by an emoji of a white dove. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) Richie showcased her sophisticated style sense with a model-ready pose. The media personality wore in an ivory blazer that had a black trim on the side, wide lapels and large black buttons. The piece offered versatility due to its button closer and zipper detailing...
Gigi Hadid's Cornflower Blue Button-Up Is Perfect for Fall Transitional Dressing
Don't let the heat wave fool you—fall is already just around the corner. And Gigi Hadid has figured out the perfect uniform for the seasonal (and sartorial) transition. Yesterday, the supermodel was photographed out and about in New York City wearing a sophisticated yet casual ensemble that included an oversized button-up in a cornflower blue shade. She left half of the top unbuttoned, allowing for a breezy display, and paired it with ripped straight-leg jeans.
The best London pedicures to book this season
This sandal season, London's beloved nail salons are back to business and we couldn't be happier – there's nothing quite like a thorough professional pedicure. Whether you favour regular nail polish or gel formulas, an expert touch will ensure a long-lasting finish, with attention to detail paid on nail and foot care.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Coordinate Pink and Yellow in Budapest
Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. The Biebers have continued their streak of coordinating summer looks. Yesterday Justin Bieber shared several new behind-the-scenes pics from the European leg of his Justice World Tour, including snaps of wife Hailey supporting him at shows. In one carousel of pics, taken by photographer Rory Kramer at Budapest's Sziget Festival 2022, the pair wear couple looks that show their spin on carefree festival style.
Daisy Edgar-Jones Is a Cool Girl in a Vintage-Inspired Set with Blue Feather Fringe
If cool-girl style were a person, it would be Daisy Edgar-Jones. The Normal People star made an entrance at the Where the Crawdads Sing premiere in Berlin last night in an extravagant look from Milanese brand La DoubleJ. Wearing a black-and-orange set, the look was a fresh take on the jacquard pattern. The sleeveless blouse's asymmetric dipped hem was lined in dusty blue feather fringe and was paired with subtly flared matching pants.
Kylie Jenner Looks So Angelic in a Shimmering Sheer Gown for Her 25th Birthday
Kylie Jenner is proving that style just gets better with age. The Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday with friends and family, capping off her night with an extravagant display of fireworks. She shared photos of her special birthday look on Instagram, too, in which she posed in a nearly sheer, off-the-shoulder gown. The opalescent dress had a body-hugging, skintight silhouette and was completely covered in shimmering beads.
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts a Futuristic Spin on a Timeless Streetwear Look
You simply can never go wrong with the classics. This week, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in the happiest summer ensemble featuring various closet staples—and one very coveted new accessory. While walking in New York City's SoHo Tuesday, the actress looked radiant in a yellow, white, and black striped...
Aubrey Plaza Channels the '90s in a Halter Top and Slouchy Gray Suit
Aubrey Plaza put an elevated spin on the menswear trend this week when she stepped out in New York City for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Parks and Recreation star gave a nod to the slouchy suit trend of the 1990s in an androgynous, pewter gray Magda Butrym pantsuit, which perfectly contrasted with her ultra-feminine deep navy halter top by Babaton. The suit's oversized blazer was adorned with opalescent buttons, and the loose-fitting, pleated trousers sat mid-rise on Plaza's waist, exposing her belly button.
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt
If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
Rihanna Layers an Oversized Shirt and LBD for Dinner with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for a stylish date night this week. The Fenty mogul and the "goosebumps" rapper were spotted heading to dinner at Emilio's Ballato in New York City last night, with the new parents showing another master class in street style. For her dinner date look,...
