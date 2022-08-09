Rihanna gave her own spin on the celeb-favorite pantaboots trend yesterday. The superstar was spotted out with A$AP Rocky in NYC last night, where she wore an outfit that requires a double take. For the casual look, the Fenty mogul paired a micromini denim skirt by R13 with an oversized white t-shirt featuring the artwork for rapper RZA's 2003 album Birth of a Prince. The standout element of the look was a pair of suede boots from Y/Project's latest menswear collection, with a slouchy fit that rose up to the skirt's distressed hem and blurred the lines between footwear and trousers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO