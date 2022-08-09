ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Credit Suisse steps up $440 million legal dispute with SoftBank-FT

(Reuters) -Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG sought permission from an English court last week to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp over a $440 million dispute, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The claims relate to Credit Suisse client funds that the now-defunct Greensill Capital...
BUSINESS
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will sell its stake in BYD have erased nearly all the carmaker’s stock gains for the year

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in the Chinese electric car manufacturer—which recently beat Elon Musk's Tesla in global deliveries of electric vehicles—slumped 12% on Tuesday after 225 million shares were added to the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing's Central Clearing and Settlement System on Monday, a precursor to a share sale. The number of BYD shares in the clearing database matches the stake owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, acquired in 2008.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
BUSINESS
Business
Economy
Goldman Sachs
Deutsche Bank
US News and World Report

BoE's Pill Says Central Banks Best Placed to Control Monetary Policy

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that central banks are able to take tough decisions on monetary policy, in contrast to governments that are driven by short-term political pressures. "They have relatively short horizons," Pill said of governments in general, during a question-and-answer...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Argentina's Central Bank Likely to Raise Interest Rate This Week, Say Traders

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points this week to tackle the country's high inflation, market participants told Reuters on Tuesday. Analysts and local traders consulted by Reuters agreed that the bank could bring the nominal annual rate...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

SoftBank to gain $34 billion from cutting Alibaba stake

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it would book a gain of $34.1 billion by cutting its stake in Alibaba Group Holding, as the investment behemoth looks to shore up its cash reserve to weather the market downturn. The Japanese company will reduce its stake in Alibaba to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds

The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Aviva vows to deliver more investor returns after earnings leap higher

Aviva has seen its shares surge higher after it increased its dividend following better-than-expected figures and said it is planning more share buybacks.The stock leapt 12% higher on Wednesday as the insurance giant pledged to unveil more investor returns at the end of its full year, having already dished out £4.75 billion to shareholders after selling off chunks of the business in recent years.It came as the group reported a 14% rise in half-year operating profits to £829 million for the first half of 2022.Aviva said it is increasing its interim dividend payout by 40% to 10.3p a share.Delivering for...
STOCKS
CNBC

Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
BUSINESS

