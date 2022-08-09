Read full article on original website
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move.
Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million.
srnnews.com
Credit Suisse steps up $440 million legal dispute with SoftBank-FT
(Reuters) -Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG sought permission from an English court last week to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp over a $440 million dispute, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The claims relate to Credit Suisse client funds that the now-defunct Greensill Capital...
CNBC
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’
The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
Rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will sell its stake in BYD have erased nearly all the carmaker’s stock gains for the year
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in the Chinese electric car manufacturer—which recently beat Elon Musk's Tesla in global deliveries of electric vehicles—slumped 12% on Tuesday after 225 million shares were added to the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing's Central Clearing and Settlement System on Monday, a precursor to a share sale. The number of BYD shares in the clearing database matches the stake owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, acquired in 2008.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
CNBC
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
US News and World Report
BoE's Pill Says Central Banks Best Placed to Control Monetary Policy
LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that central banks are able to take tough decisions on monetary policy, in contrast to governments that are driven by short-term political pressures. "They have relatively short horizons," Pill said of governments in general, during a question-and-answer...
Got $5000? 3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The financial sector offers plenty of compelling places to put some capital to work.
US News and World Report
Argentina's Central Bank Likely to Raise Interest Rate This Week, Say Traders
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points this week to tackle the country's high inflation, market participants told Reuters on Tuesday. Analysts and local traders consulted by Reuters agreed that the bank could bring the nominal annual rate...
srnnews.com
SoftBank to gain $34 billion from cutting Alibaba stake
TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it would book a gain of $34.1 billion by cutting its stake in Alibaba Group Holding, as the investment behemoth looks to shore up its cash reserve to weather the market downturn. The Japanese company will reduce its stake in Alibaba to...
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
U.S. high-yield bond funds draw cash as recession fears ebb
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S high-yield bond funds are attracting heavy investments, a turnaround from the selloffs of the first half of this year, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will limit future interest rate hikes to try to avert an economic slowdown.
Aviva vows to deliver more investor returns after earnings leap higher
Aviva has seen its shares surge higher after it increased its dividend following better-than-expected figures and said it is planning more share buybacks.The stock leapt 12% higher on Wednesday as the insurance giant pledged to unveil more investor returns at the end of its full year, having already dished out £4.75 billion to shareholders after selling off chunks of the business in recent years.It came as the group reported a 14% rise in half-year operating profits to £829 million for the first half of 2022.Aviva said it is increasing its interim dividend payout by 40% to 10.3p a share.Delivering for...
CNBC
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
