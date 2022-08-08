Sidney Allen Conner, 75, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at his home. Sidney was born in Giles County, Va., on Dec. 9, 1947, to Henry Herbert and Eresha Burton Conner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers. He...

WOODLAWN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO