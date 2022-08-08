Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pmg-va.com
Bucky “Bo” Oneil Melton Jr., 33
Bucky “Bo” Oneil Melton Jr., 33, of Marion, Va., passed away Aug. 3, 2022, at Roanoke Carilion Hospital. He was born in Galax, Va., on Oct. 21, 1988. He is preceded in death by his mother, Penny Sayers Melton. He is survived by his father, Bucky Melton Sr.;...
pmg-va.com
Sidney Allen Conner, 75
Sidney Allen Conner, 75, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at his home. Sidney was born in Giles County, Va., on Dec. 9, 1947, to Henry Herbert and Eresha Burton Conner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers. He...
pmg-va.com
Robert Matthew Fallon, 24
Robert Matthew Fallon, 24, of Elk Creek, Va., passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in his home. He was born Nov. 3, 1997, in Oneonta, N.Y., to Patrick and Janet Hyman Fallon. He is survived by Janet Fallon and Billy Pinon; Patrick and Pam Fallon; his dog, Willow; girlfriend...
pmg-va.com
APCo announces power grid upgrades
INDEPENDENCE — Appalachian Power is planning upgrades to the power grid in Grayson County, and company representatives are hosting an in-person open house for the public on Aug. 18. According to APCo, the Fries-Independence Transmission Line Rebuild Project includes:. • rebuilding approximately 11 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line;
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pmg-va.com
Earlene M. Webb, 91
Earlene M. Webb, 91, of Fancy Gap, Va., passed away Aug. 7, 2022, at Hillsville Health and Rehab. She was born in Fancy Gap on Feb. 8, 1931, to the late John Benton and Lola Bolt Banks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Webb.
pmg-va.com
Carroll halts water rate increase
HILLSVILLE — The Carroll County Board of Supervisors at their Aug. 8 meeting voted to decrease the personal property tax rate on new classifications of motor vehicles, approved an emergency ordinance to change the collection date of vehicle license fees and decided to halt a previously approved water and sewer rate increase.
Comments / 0