ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' OT Mekhi Becton Likely Out For 2022 Season With Knee Injury

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBF9l_0hAcADrL00

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Becton is likely to miss the entire 2022 season. Becton missed nearly all of last year as well.

The Jets were bracing for the worst after Mekhi Becton limped off the practice field on Monday with an apparent knee injury.

After some additional testing, that worst-case scenario has arrived.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to reporters on Tuesday morning that Becton's season is likely over due to his new right knee injury.

Saleh added that Becton suffered a fracture in his kneecap. He'll have an additional evaluation on his surgically-repaired right knee on Wednesday, Saleh said.

This news is devastating for both Becton and the Jets.

For New York, the Jets are losing one of their starting tackles once again. Becton is a former first-round pick, an asset that was poised to be a key building block for this franchise. He was going to start at right tackle this year, protecting quarterback Zach Wilson, a crucial component in helping New York's second-year quarterback bring the best out of this offense, a group that's added a slew of weapons over the last few years.

With Becton out, Gang Green is in a tough spot. It's clear they need to add a tackle that's capable of starting at this level. Veteran Duane Brown is still available in free agency and recently visited with New York during training camp. Internally, New York will move forward with backups Chuma Edoga, Conor McDermott (who is out for the next few weeks with an ankle sprain) and rookie Max Mitchell.

Meanwhile, this is a huge blow for Becton, adding fuel to the preexisting narrative that he's unable to stay on the field. After his promising rookie year in 2020, the former No. 11 pick suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 against Carolina, the beginning of a long road to recovery with heaps of criticism over his weight.

Now, the future for Becton is uncertain. Back-to-back lost seasons will cast a dark shadow over any of Becton's potential moving forward, forcing general manager Joe Douglas to consider moving on.

"We love Mekhi. His ride is not over," Saleh told reporters on Tuesday.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Sam Howell scores rushing touchdown

While Carson Wentz is the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders going into Week 1, the future of the franchise could lie in the hands of rookie Sam Howell. And in his first preseason game of the year, Howell is making a good impression. The former UNC football quarterback got in early, taking over for Wentz and splitting time with Taylor Heinicke in the team’s game at Carolina. Howell’s first attempt was a completion and later on, he got into the end zone for the first time in his professional career. Howell showed off his running ability, tucking the football and running for a 17-yard touchdown. Check out Howell’s touchdown run below: This Sam Howell guy might be pretty good. A 17-YARD SCRAMBLE FOR THE TD!! pic.twitter.com/a61jTHd7A6 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 13, 2022   The Commanders fell behind 20-6 and are attempting the comeback in the fourth quarter. But for Howell, it’s a good start to his career here in the preseason as he looks to prove doubters wrong. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
742
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy