Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team CampHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology ServicesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once
I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
A Tailor-Made American Dream in Taylor County: Refugee finds success behind sewing machine after fearing death in home country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pursuing the American Dream looks different for everyone. Maybe it’s going to college, starting a business or investing in stocks. For most in their pursuit of happiness, it doesn’t involve fearing for your life and moving halfway across the world. For Ndulu Amagito, that story begins nearly 20 years ago in […]
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 12-14
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Learn All About: Tree Care, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 7 p.m. -...
Overnight housefire in North Abilene threatens other structures, causes thousands in damages
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than $50,000 of damages were reported after an overnight 2-alarm housefire in Abilene’s Original Town North area, close to Hendrick Medical Supply. Crews with the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to the fire at 1:00 a.m. Friday, in the 800 block of Hickory Street. AFD crews reported a fully involved […]
ktxs.com
Roof blows off of small structure in Abilene, takes out several powerlines
ABILENE, Texas — A roof blew off during the storms in Abilene this afternoon. A roof blew off a small structure and landed in the alley. The roof knocked down and loosened several powerlines. A few blocks around the accident have been blocked off. The event happened near Poplar...
koxe.com
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
Car vs. motorcycle leads to Abilene’s 18th fatal wreck in 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of Abilene’s deadliest years on the road continues. Wednesday night’s car versus motorcycle accident was the 18th fatal crash of the year on an Abilene roadway just three away from tying the highest fatality count of 21. UPDATE The Abilene Police Department has notified next of kin and announced the […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Shortly after some much-needed rain made its way to the Abilene area Tuesday evening, station phones started ringing off the hook and our inbox was filled with one question: Is this a tornado? The short answer, no. According to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, what people saw was most likely a […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man found with 6 bank cards with different names on each during traffic stop
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying infoA victim […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn
ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
GALLERY: Abilene State Park suffers fallen trees & other damages following Tuesday evening storm
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Following Tuesday evening’s storm, a couple reports were made citing significant damage to structures and trees. The Abilene State Park was no exception. Take a look at these pictures posted to the Abilene State Park’s Facebook page: Click here to launch Big Country Homepage’s interactive weather radar.
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for repeatedly trespassing onto ex-wife’s property, breaking window
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Bishop Road – Family Violence AssaultPolice reported that a man was assaulted […]
The Benefit Rock and Roar Returns to the Abilene Zoo Featuring Sister Hazel
Get ready Abilene for a night of fun and rockin' entertainment featuring Sister Hazel, an American alternative rock band that hails from Gainesville, Florida. Their sound is very unique, it's folk rock, mixed in southern rock with some classic rock sprinkled in. Sister Hazel is the featured entertainment for the...
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
