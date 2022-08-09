ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit St. Michael Special School

The Msgr. Charles Duke Knights of Columbus Council #3465 invites you to a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit. St. Michael Special School. 4920 Loveland St, Metairie, LA 70006-4032, United States. Dine In or Take Out. $12 | Spaghetti, Meatballs, Vegetable, Salad, Bread. Raffle Baskets. Tickets: https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/30087.
A Tribute to Elvis: Ron Adams & The Topcats

Elvis is back baby! Join The Topcats and Ron Adams for “In The Shadow of THE KING”, a Tribute to Elvis Presley at Rock’n’ Bowl on Sunday, August 14th at 4:30PM! Ron will perform all of your favorite Elvis songs and The Topcats will provide the soundtrack. For more info on Ron Adams, go to Ron Adams Entertainment.
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
Dirty Linen Night 2022

Experience REAL New Orleans Culture while walking the streets of the French Quarter and experiencing all of the art, food and drinks that this city has to offer. This year Dirty Linen Night celebrates its 19th year on Royal Street. After passing through many organizations and planning committees over the 19 years, the event has landed safely back in the arms of the shops and galleries along Royal Street under the planning of the newly formed Royal Street Arts District since 2017. The RSAD is a nonprofit organization that plans and executes Dirty Linen Night each year with the galleries and shops playing host to visitors and locals that want a dash of art, a taste of good food, and some cocktails.
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.

In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
Rob49 Is Up To Bat As “The New Orleans Phenom” | Interview

Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
Sweat-soaked, beer-fueled Red Dress Run is back, after a two-year COVID breather

What other event so perfectly blends a cardio workout, copious alcohol consumption and androgyny? After skipping two years on account of the coronavirus, the annual Red Dress Run will be back on track Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in the French Quarter. The beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. at the pre-party that takes place in the Crescent Park covered pavilion.
