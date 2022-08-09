Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Was New Orleans' Buku a victim of the increasingly harsh climate for music festivals?
The Buku Music & Art Project, at least the version we’ve come to know over the past decade, is no more. Last week, producers of the cutting-edge electronic dance music, underground hip-hop and indie rock festival, staged in and adjacent to Mardi Gras World, shocked fans by announcing it would not return in 2023.
neworleanslocal.com
Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit St. Michael Special School
The Msgr. Charles Duke Knights of Columbus Council #3465 invites you to a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit. St. Michael Special School. 4920 Loveland St, Metairie, LA 70006-4032, United States. Dine In or Take Out. $12 | Spaghetti, Meatballs, Vegetable, Salad, Bread. Raffle Baskets. Tickets: https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/30087.
Watch: City leaders look to keep New Orleans culture alive
On Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans Mayor Cantrell held a press conference to talk about economic growth and sustainability in the city.
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in New Orleans, LA Jan 20, 2023 – presale password
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a very short time you can purchase tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show...
neworleanslocal.com
A Tribute to Elvis: Ron Adams & The Topcats
Elvis is back baby! Join The Topcats and Ron Adams for “In The Shadow of THE KING”, a Tribute to Elvis Presley at Rock’n’ Bowl on Sunday, August 14th at 4:30PM! Ron will perform all of your favorite Elvis songs and The Topcats will provide the soundtrack. For more info on Ron Adams, go to Ron Adams Entertainment.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
neworleanslocal.com
Dirty Linen Night 2022
Experience REAL New Orleans Culture while walking the streets of the French Quarter and experiencing all of the art, food and drinks that this city has to offer. This year Dirty Linen Night celebrates its 19th year on Royal Street. After passing through many organizations and planning committees over the 19 years, the event has landed safely back in the arms of the shops and galleries along Royal Street under the planning of the newly formed Royal Street Arts District since 2017. The RSAD is a nonprofit organization that plans and executes Dirty Linen Night each year with the galleries and shops playing host to visitors and locals that want a dash of art, a taste of good food, and some cocktails.
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
stupiddope.com
Rob49 Is Up To Bat As “The New Orleans Phenom” | Interview
Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.
verylocal.com
Dream House Lounge is New Orleans’ first oxygen bar and wellness lounge
The idea for Dream House Lounge ironically came to owner David Wallace in a dream. While on his entrepreneurial and spiritual journey, Wallace had an idea to shake up New Orleans nightlife culture. Dream House Lounge is the city’s first oxygen bar and wellness lounge. Not only does the space...
NOLA.com
Mayhew Bakery, neighborhood hero after Hurricane Ida, to close. ‘It keeps getting harder’
When Mayhew Bakery opened in Faubourg St. John in the fall of 2019, it was part of a hopeful wave of small artisan bakeries helping revive the old craft around New Orleans neighborhoods. The pandemic descended just a few months later, then Hurricane Ida delivered a wallop. Now Mayhew Bakery...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: NOLA East street issues
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board over access to public records. Former Louisiana State Trooper exposed in Zurik investigation pleads guilty.
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
Taking Up Arms: NOLA Pastor Teaches Self Defense with Faith and Firepower
"This is done in response to what is happening in New Orleans, with all the excessive home break-ins, robberies and car jackings."
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
NOLA.com
Sweat-soaked, beer-fueled Red Dress Run is back, after a two-year COVID breather
What other event so perfectly blends a cardio workout, copious alcohol consumption and androgyny? After skipping two years on account of the coronavirus, the annual Red Dress Run will be back on track Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in the French Quarter. The beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. at the pre-party that takes place in the Crescent Park covered pavilion.
NOLA.com
Dooky Chase’s, Leah Chase to be subject of new TV series coming in 2023
Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase's Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as "The Queen of Creole Cuisine." "The Dooky Chase...
fox8live.com
Tulane’s Shaadie Clayton glad to be back in NOLA for the food and football
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shaadie Clayton’s electrifying runs at Warren Easton put him on the football map. After two seasons at Colorado, Clayton is back where it all began. Playing in his hometown for the Tulane Green Wave. “It’s going good. It was a smooth transition for me. Being...
