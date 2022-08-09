New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later
Carol Maheras isn't going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don't live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
Community briefs: Atherton horse show returns, $10,000 scholarship awarded and more
Teen wins $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship. The Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) and the Mounted Patrol Foundation (MPF), awarded a $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award to Iliana Close, a recent graduate of Carlmont High School and San Carlos resident, according to a Monday, Aug. 8, press release. Close,...
Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period
Some see advantages to early-morning offerings, others consider it antithetical to later start times. Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as "zero" period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can't be used to calculate a school's average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
Retired Menlo Park fire chief aids effort to send donated gear to firefighters in Ukraine
Volunteers from fire services and departments across the Bay Area on Thursday, Aug. 11, finished loading a 40-foot shipping container with firefighting equipment to be sent to Ukraine. Harold Schapelhouman, a retired Menlo Park Fire Protection District chief, aided in the organization of the gathering of used fire tools and...
Peter Ohtaki challenges incumbent Betsy Nash in Menlo Park City Council race
Former Menlo Park City Council member Peter Ohtaki has pulled papers to run against incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash in District 4, kicking off Menlo Park's first contested City Council race of the year. "I believe that local government should be responsive to the needs of local residents and operate efficiently...
The hidden secrets of the earliest printed pages
SLAC researchers scan 600-year-old documents for clues about the first printing presses. Innocuously couriered across the globe in fireproof bags, priceless 15th-century documents arrived in Menlo Park at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory for an experiment on the earliest printing presses. While scientists at SLAC typically look to the future and...
Menlo Park sends off its housing element to the state
Menlo Park submitted its draft housing element to the state for review on July 25, putting forth its vision for housing growth over the next eight years under a mandate to plan for 3,830 new units by 2031. The housing element going to the state is largely similar to the...
Guest opinion: Shooting for carbon negative development, starting with the Stanford Wedge
One of the most daunting challenges of developing new housing in the wildland urban interface is increased fire danger. Fire resilient infrastructure and careful vegetation management are important elements of protecting our community from wildfire. Most of us agree that wildfire danger is fueled by climate change. If we fail...
Health officials: San Mateo County's current COVID-19 surge is lasting longer than most, with transmission still high
COVID-19 transmission remains high in San Mateo County, one of the county's top health officials said this week, as the ongoing surge continues to last longer than most previous surges. According to San Mateo County Health Chief Louise Rogers, the county's census of COVID-related hospitalizations has hovered between 30 and...
Portola Valley reluctantly settles lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations
Town Council members denounce legal action, say it amounts to bullying at taxpayers' expense. The Portola Valley Town Council approved a settlement Monday to resolve a lawsuit against the town claiming its committee members violated the Brown Act, calling the decision an unfortunate but necessary move to stave off expensive litigation.
Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
Brand new library in Menlo Park celebrates Chinese traditions and community
On any given Saturday this summer at the Little Bookworm Library in Menlo Park, children can be found making kites, color ink paintings, rice paper and an array of other crafts during Chinese Culture Summer Camp. In another area of the library, there are children and parents learning how to make Chinese desserts and other dishes in the Little Chef Cooking Class. And at Chinese Story Time, preschoolers are enthralled by specially curated books written in Mandarin.
Atherton shows up for a Night Out of fun with first responders
Atherton residents turned out for the town's National Night Out event at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual events held across the country aim to build ties between the community and their local police and first responders. Kids at the event tried on firefighter gear, got hands-on experience with a drone used by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and played with animals in a petting zoo.
Three candidates are vying for a seat on Atherton City Council
Two incumbents, one newcomer have announced candidacies. Housing and infrastructure improvements are top of mind for the three candidates for Atherton City Council this fall. Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer, along with newcomer Stacy Miles Holland, have announced their candidacies. Bob Polito, who is serving out the...
Atherton's draft housing element banks on ADUs to meet future housing needs
City Council cuts multifamily housing overlays from the plan, which is headed to the state. Atherton is sending its housing element to the state, leaning on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and SB 9 applications to meet its housing goals through 2031 while shying away from zoning for multifamily housing. The...
Google gives an update on its $1B commitment to combat Bay Area housing crisis
Three years after pledging to invest $1 billion toward increasing the Bay Area's housing supply and supporting organizations that combat homelessness, Google released an update on how this commitment is unfolding. So far, the tech behemoth has allocated $128 million of a $250 million investment fund to 18 organizations, which...
Amid burglary concerns, Woodside will install license plate readers in town
Twenty automated license plate readers will be installed around Woodside despite concerns from some residents that the amount of crime does not warrant the privacy they'll lose by installing the readers. The Town Council voted 5-0, with Sean Scott absent, to sign an agreement with Flock Safety for $61,100 on...
Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto home
An East Palo Alto man was arrested on Saturday, July 30, following a fatal stabbing of a man in a home on Cooley Street. The man, identified as 47-year-old Darnell Mckean, was arrested in San Francisco's Mission District shortly after 6 p.m., and was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said in a statement. He is being held without bail, with a court appearance set for Monday at 1:30 p.m., according to the San Mateo County sheriff's office.
Still have questions about California's composting law? Here's what you need to know.
Counties, cities are required to tell the state how much organic waste they're generating by Aug. 1. On an early February morning, the sun rises as a huge trailer filled with food scraps, soiled paper and yard trimmings is hoisted to a near vertical position at Recology's Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis in San Joaquin County. Immediately, 25 tons of organic waste tumbles out. It'll soon get sorted by machinery and workers to remove any inorganic materials from the mix. Then starts the two-month-long decomposition process before it becomes compost. About 1,500 tons of organic waste are delivered to the facility every day, including what's generated by Mountain View's commercial businesses.
Menlo Park's Burgess Pool contract is up for approval, would extend operations by one year
A proposal to have Tim Sheeper operate Burgess Pool in Menlo Park for another year is up for approval by the City Council tonight at the July 26 council meeting. The contract, negotiated between city staff and Team Sheeper, Inc., would extend Sheeper's operations of Burgess Pool through Aug. 31, 2023. The rest of the terms remain unchanged from the current agreement, despite a request from Sheeper for a five-year contract extension and compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
