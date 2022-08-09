Princess Cruises cancels 11 San Diego trips, citing labor challenges

SAN DIEGO — Princess Cruises has canceled several cruises, including nearly a dozen roundtrip voyages in and out of San Diego, cruise line representatives announced Monday.

The cancellations include 11 cruises on the Diamond Princess, all previously slated to set sail from San Diego between September 1 and November 13.

The cruise line cited labor challenges and said the cancellations “will provide us with the additional time needed to overcome our labor challenges.”

Guests impacted by the cancellations were offered a transfer to an equivalent cruise with $100 to spend onboard or a future credit offer of 100% value of fare paid plus a $100 onboard cruise credit. A cash refund was also available.

The canceled cruises have replacement cruise options aboard a Discovery Princess or Crown Princess ship.

The impacted cruises are listed below:

M241 (Sail date: Sept. 1)

M242 (Sail date: Sept. 6)

M250 (Sail date: Sept. 8)

M243 (Sail date: Sept. 11)

M244 (Sail date: Sept. 18)

M245 (Sail date: Sept. 25)

M246 (Sail date: Oct. 2)

M247 (Sail date: Oct. 9)

M248 (Sail date: Oct. 16)

M251 (Sail date: Nov. 13)

M249 (Sail date: Oct. 22)

According to the Port of San Diego, Princess Cruises has 19 visitation stops scheduled for San Diego and 13 homeport stops remaining this season. They originally had 24 homeport stops.

“Princess Cruises has been an important part of the Port of San Diego’s growing cruise business and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. While the cruise industry – and travel industry as a whole – continues to face unprecedented challenges, the cruise lines have shown and continue to show resilience. We look forward to the Diamond Princess sailing from San Diego,” Michael LaFleur, Port of San Diego vice president of maritime, said in a statement.

For details on replacement cruises, visit the Princess Cruises website.

