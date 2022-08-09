ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Princess Cruises cancels 11 San Diego trips, citing labor challenges

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTXPZ_0hAc8If900

SAN DIEGO — Princess Cruises has canceled several cruises, including nearly a dozen roundtrip voyages in and out of San Diego, cruise line representatives announced Monday.

The cancellations include 11 cruises on the Diamond Princess, all previously slated to set sail from San Diego between September 1 and November 13.

The cruise line cited labor challenges and said the cancellations “will provide us with the additional time needed to overcome our labor challenges.”

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in California?

Guests impacted by the cancellations were offered a transfer to an equivalent cruise with $100 to spend onboard or a future credit offer of 100% value of fare paid plus a $100 onboard cruise credit. A cash refund was also available.

The canceled cruises have replacement cruise options aboard a Discovery Princess or Crown Princess ship.

The impacted cruises are listed below:

  • M241 (Sail date: Sept. 1)
  • M242 (Sail date: Sept. 6)
  • M250 (Sail date: Sept. 8)
  • M243 (Sail date: Sept. 11)
  • M244 (Sail date: Sept. 18)
  • M245 (Sail date: Sept. 25)
  • M246 (Sail date: Oct. 2)
  • M247 (Sail date: Oct. 9)
  • M248 (Sail date: Oct. 16)
  • M251 (Sail date: Nov. 13)
  • M249 (Sail date: Oct. 22)

According to the Port of San Diego, Princess Cruises has 19 visitation stops scheduled for San Diego and 13 homeport stops remaining this season. They originally had 24 homeport stops.

“Princess Cruises has been an important part of the Port of San Diego’s growing cruise business and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. While the cruise industry – and travel industry as a whole – continues to face unprecedented challenges, the cruise lines have shown and continue to show resilience. We look forward to the Diamond Princess sailing from San Diego,” Michael LaFleur, Port of San Diego vice president of maritime, said in a statement.

For details on replacement cruises, visit the Princess Cruises website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

17 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Which Free Things to Do in San Diego Are You Going to Try?. Whether it’s the miles of beautiful Pacific beaches, the cultured cuisine, or the idyllic year-round weather that brings you to San Diego, you’re in for a good time at one of the best cities in the United States. Even better, the list of free things to do in San Diego is a long one.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tripatini.com

5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego

California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Cars
fabulousarizona.com

JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego

JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
outsidemagazine

The Best San Diego Hikes for Your Next Coastal Adventure

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. San Diego might be famous for its sunny climate, surf scene, and fish tacos, but...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Princess Cruises#Cruise Line#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel
NBC San Diego

San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues

The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition

ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
ENCINITAS, CA
The Urban Menu

Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego

Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy