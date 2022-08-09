ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Tehechapi News

No cost to the public, but voters must approve new hospital lease for $8 million facility to be built

Months of negotiations were concluded Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, and it took the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Healthcare District less than five minutes to pass a resolution ordering an election that will ask voters to approve a new 30-year agreement for Adventist Health System/West to lease and operate the district’s hospital and clinic facilities.
KGET

Mercy Southwest begins construction on bridge for expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began construction of the canal bridge that will serve as the new main entrance to the completed Mercy Southwest Tower on Wednesday, according to Dignity Health. The hospital called this, “a significant milestone in the construction of the Mercy Southwest tower expansion project.” The bridge will allow vehicles to turn […]
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Progressive Rail Roading

Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
Tehechapi News

Our land of four seasons awaits you

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
theregistrysocal.com

Three Retail Properties in Palmdale Marketplace Sell for $10.2MM

Newport Beach, CA (August 10, 2022) – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of three retail properties totaling $10.2 million that are outparcels to Palmdale Marketplace located at 39340 10th Street W in Palmdale, CA. Palmdale Marketplace is a 214,000-square-foot (sf) power center anchored by Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Sprouts, among others.
Bakersfield Californian

City secures nearly $4M to address homelessness

The city of Bakersfield announced Thursday nearly $4 million from the state to address homelessness by creating permanent supportive housing, a new shelter and other solutions. This is the fourth time the city has received funds from the California Homeless, Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant, and this year, Bakersfield received...
Santa Clarita Radio

Firefighters Respond To Canyon Country Brush Fire

A Canyon Country brush fire broke out near Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. The brush fire, named the Nicholas Fire, was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday near Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One engine is handling,” Peters...
Tehechapi News

It’s Mountain Festival Parade time

The Tehachapi Mountain Festival Parade has been a family-friendly tradition for 59 years and is going strong. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. You can expect to see local celebrities, floats, equestrian riders, color guards, marching bands, classic cars and so much more. Volunteers and community members enthusiastically participate, showing their Tehachapi pride!
kernvalleysun.com

New camping fees under RMR leave some area residents unhappy

The U.S. Forest Service’s (USFS) decision several months ago to outsource the management of its concessions contract to Rocky Mountain Recreation (RMR) has left some residents and local businesses unhappy with the results. Robin Peterson at the Golden State Surplus Store (GSSS) in Lake Isabella told the Kern Valley...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA

