Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Tehechapi News
County reps share budget, sales tax measure information in Golden Hills
Kern County has an annual budget of about $3.2 billion. “That’s billion, with a b,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told a small group of people gathered in Golden Hills on Thursday, Aug. 11.
First phase of Bakersfield's block-to-block project shows improvements downtown
With ongoing concerns over crime and homelessness in the community, some local organizations have partnered to help keep the streets of Bakersfield safe.
Tehechapi News
No cost to the public, but voters must approve new hospital lease for $8 million facility to be built
Months of negotiations were concluded Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, and it took the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Healthcare District less than five minutes to pass a resolution ordering an election that will ask voters to approve a new 30-year agreement for Adventist Health System/West to lease and operate the district’s hospital and clinic facilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercy Southwest begins construction on bridge for expansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began construction of the canal bridge that will serve as the new main entrance to the completed Mercy Southwest Tower on Wednesday, according to Dignity Health. The hospital called this, “a significant milestone in the construction of the Mercy Southwest tower expansion project.” The bridge will allow vehicles to turn […]
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Progressive Rail Roading
Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port
Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
Bakersfield Californian
Caltrans reverses decision to close Stockdale Highway off-ramp
Some say changing the mind of a government agency as big as Caltrans is like trying to turn around an aircraft carrier in mid-ocean. It's possible, but it's not done lightly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tehechapi News
Our land of four seasons awaits you
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield water customers used less water in June — but need to keep up the good work
It's no secret that Bakersfield is deep in another drought year. The Kern River's April to July runoff — an important indicator of the area's water health — reached just 21 percent of normal this year, said Miguel Chavez, hydrographic supervisor at the city of Bakersfield's Department of Water Resources.
theregistrysocal.com
Three Retail Properties in Palmdale Marketplace Sell for $10.2MM
Newport Beach, CA (August 10, 2022) – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of three retail properties totaling $10.2 million that are outparcels to Palmdale Marketplace located at 39340 10th Street W in Palmdale, CA. Palmdale Marketplace is a 214,000-square-foot (sf) power center anchored by Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Sprouts, among others.
Rental assistance deadline is fast approaching in Kern County
Time is running out for those still looking to apply for rental assistance through Kern County. But what are the options for those who already applied, but were denied? Well, there is some hope.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
City secures nearly $4M to address homelessness
The city of Bakersfield announced Thursday nearly $4 million from the state to address homelessness by creating permanent supportive housing, a new shelter and other solutions. This is the fourth time the city has received funds from the California Homeless, Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant, and this year, Bakersfield received...
Kern County scholarship fund receives 'historic' $5.5 million gift
Thanks to a "historic" gift of over $5.5 million the Oscar and Libbie Rudnick Scholarship Fund will be able to dramatically increase educational opportunities for students.
California Water Board: Bakersfield used less water in June
The California Water Board says two water utilities serving areas of Kern County saw significant drops in water use in June including a 16.9% drop in water use in Bakersfield.
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Respond To Canyon Country Brush Fire
A Canyon Country brush fire broke out near Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. The brush fire, named the Nicholas Fire, was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday near Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One engine is handling,” Peters...
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Tehechapi News
It’s Mountain Festival Parade time
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival Parade has been a family-friendly tradition for 59 years and is going strong. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. You can expect to see local celebrities, floats, equestrian riders, color guards, marching bands, classic cars and so much more. Volunteers and community members enthusiastically participate, showing their Tehachapi pride!
kernvalleysun.com
New camping fees under RMR leave some area residents unhappy
The U.S. Forest Service’s (USFS) decision several months ago to outsource the management of its concessions contract to Rocky Mountain Recreation (RMR) has left some residents and local businesses unhappy with the results. Robin Peterson at the Golden State Surplus Store (GSSS) in Lake Isabella told the Kern Valley...
Comments / 1