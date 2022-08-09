The fallout of police use of force against members of the public during 2020 racial justice protests has cost more than just negative headlines for the city of Portland. As of early August, the city has paid out just over $325,000 in legal fees to Portlanders who sued the city after they were injured by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) at a civil rights demonstration in 2020. Those payouts have all come in the form of settlements—or, a payment given to the plaintiff in exchange for them dropping the case, absolving the city (and its police) from any guilt in the process. The total cost of the settled 2020 cases represents eight separate lawsuits, ranging in settlements from $100,000 for a man who was kicked and pepper sprayed by police while registering people to vote at a rally to $12,000 for a woman shot by a flashbang grenade as she was leaving a demonstration.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO