ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Lisa Rinna Admits That She’s “Been A Flipping Nightmare” On Social Media

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fu3a7_0hAc59Ga00

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been wild on social media lately. In June of 2022, Lisa shared a screenshot of a text message with someone and didn’t bother to blur out the phone number. Yikes!

When RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais began squabbling with newbie Diana Jenkins , Lisa leaped into the middle of their feud . Therealhousewiveszone shared a screenshot of Lisa’s comments.

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Lisa wrote. “I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.” She concluded her post with the confusing words, “And if you’re just so triggered by our show and a lot of you pussies are…Go watch [ Real Housewives of] Dubai .”

As you can imagine, Lisa’s remarks didn’t sit well with the ladies of RHODubai . Queens of Bravo shared their remarks . “ Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth,” Chanel Ayan tweeted.

“Why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? hmmm,” Caroline Brooks posted.

Andy Cohen called Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard a mess on social media during the reunion last season. Candiace now wants Andy to call out Lisa for her comments.

It was clear to RHOBH viewers how much Lisa loved her mother, Lois Rinna . In November of 2021, Lois passed away after suffering a stroke. She was 93 years old.

Lisa apologized for her recent behavior in an Instagram post and discussed her grief. That post has been deleted. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you,” Lisa wrote. Still, Lisa was upset that Lois was only celebrated in one episode of RHOBH .

During Lisa’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live , Andy attempted to get to the bottom of  her social media anger. “We have so many… I mean I don’t know where to start,” Andy said. “I haven’t been here in a long time, Andy,” Lisa stated.

“I know, and you’ve been making a lot of trouble for yourself,” Andy remarked. “I know,” Lisa replied.

“The social media, man. I called Candiace [Dillard] a disaster,” Andy stated. Lisa responded, “I’m such a freaking mess. I’m a freaking mess.”

“You are,” Andy agreed. Wait–is Lisa owning it?

“Call me whatever you want,” she added. Andy stated that Lisa is “a total disaster.” “I am,” Lisa commented. “It’s true.” Andy said, “Right. You make so much trouble for yourself.”

RELATED: Sutton Stracke Thinks Lisa Rinna Lashed Out At Her Due To Grief

Lisa responded, “ Andy , I’ve just been a nightmare right now. That’s all I can tell you.” She continued, “I have been a flipping nightmare. I know it. I acknowledge it. I have tried to fix it as much as I can.” The RHOBH star added, “I am fully aware…I’m fully self-aware that I am a mess right now. I’m just a mess. So, let’s hope it’s gets better.” Fingers crossed, I guess.

“Let’s hope,” Andy responded. “I mean that’s all I can say,” Lisa commented.

“You know what the funny thing is? Well, guess what? I have headline news for you. It’s all in your hands,” Andy stated.

“I know!” Lisa exclaimed. “It’s in your control,” Andy reminded her again.

But will Lisa listen to Andy ? I have a feeling there may be some savage social media posts in out future.

TELL US- IS GRIEF TO BLAME FOR LISA’S RECENT SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT LISA OWNED IT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Lisa Rinna Admits That She’s “Been A Flipping Nightmare” On Social Media appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!

This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Where Is Kelly Ripa? TV Star Reveals Her Whereabouts After Ryan Seacrest Is Joined By New Host

Live With Kelly and Ryan has looked different this week, as Kelly Ripa was nowhere to be found. Instead, Ryan Seacrest was joined by his American Idol costar Luke Bryan. The blonde beauty, 51, shared a video of herself with husband Mark Consuelos, relaxing at their home in the Hamptons. Additionally, she also posted that her daughter Lola would be dropping a new tune soon. "@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE COMES OUT," the caption read. The TV personality also revealed that she will be going on a book tour in the next few months. "Equal parts thrilled and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells Former Real Housewife Camille Grammer To “Get A Job” After Camille Calls Her Boring

There are three words that no Real Housewife ever wants to hear: Get a job. But, that’s the exact advice that Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving to Camille Grammer. Throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former “Most Hated Housewife” has continued her tried and true tradition of criticizing everything about the show where she once starred. Whether it’s about the storylines, the non-waterproof mascara, or the fake friendships, you can bet that Camille will share her opinion. Usually, the shade goes unchecked, but this time, Crystal decided to hit back against the Beverly Hills OG.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Andy Cohen
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on the legal downfall of Erika Jayne. Now season 12 seems to be focused on her personal downfall. Her central storyline is about how she has been drinking too much. She even admitted that she has mixed pills with alcohol. There is no doubt that Erika […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bravo#Fight On#Rhobh#Rhodubai#Real Housewives#Candiace Dillard
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai

My personal favorite gift from the most recent season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was the long-awaited return of Phaedra Parks. Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t been the same since Phaedra “left” the show, and I deeply missed her expert shade throwing during confessionals. It was refreshing to see her goof off and sport […] The post Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy