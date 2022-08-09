ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Help needed finding missing Concord teen

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord. It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#The Nc Justice Academy#Alpha Patrol Squad
fox46.com

Identities released in fatal head-on crash in NW Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte. The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell

The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
LOWELL, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
iredellfreenews.com

MPD: Suspect charged in armed robbery of tobacco and vape shop

Mooresville police have arrested a suspect in the April 7 armed robbery of Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape shop in the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Karl Alexander Thunberg, 36, of Mooresville was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond for the armed robbery charge, police said. He was also served with two arrest warrants for failure to appear in court on unrelated charges and received an additional $8,500 secured bond.
MOORESVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Most everyone agrees that the new Bell Tower Green Park in downtown Salisbury has been a wonderful addition to the community. The $13 million park was built largely by private donations and opened in October 2021. Located between West Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Lexington man pleads guilty to embezzling millions from company

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man accused of embezzling millions of dollars from a High Point company pleaded guilty to wire fraud. WXII 12 Investigates, obtained court documents revealing Samuel Mouzon, worked as a chief financial officer for more than 20 years, at an unnamed company. It also revealed that he became the sole authorized signer on one of the bank accounts after the death of the company’s founder.
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy