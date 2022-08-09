Man killed in sand dune collapse while he filmed sunrise

A Florida man was killed when a sand dune apparently collapsed on him as he filmed the sunrise at a beach, according to authorities.

Officials say that the body of Sean Nagel, 35, was discovered buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island, a barrier island near Port St Lucie, by a passerby.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV that the person was walking along the beach on Sunday morning when they saw the victim’s feet sticking out of the sand.

Fire rescue was called to the scene and removed Nagel’s body from the collapsed dune and the sheriff’s office says that the cause of death is still under investigation.

“It was an unusual scene with his feet sticking out of the sand and then of course we had to dig down and find the body,” Sheriff William Snyder told the outlet. “It revealed some sand in his lungs.”

The sheriff said that the victim was known to go to the beach early in the morning with his camera and film the sunrise.

He said that the time of the victim’s death was around 5am or 6am, and he was not found for around three hours.

“Somehow while he was there, inexplicably, we don’t know why, that beach erosion, mountain of sand, collapsed on him,” Sheriff Snyder added. “Obviously, he was unable to get out, and he expired. The cause of death is asphyxiation.”

Law enforcement says there are no signs of foul play.