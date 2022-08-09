ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

More than 115,000 postal workers to stage series of strikes in call for ‘proper pay rise’

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AVhS_0hAc45hT00

Over 115,000 postal workers are to stage a series of strikes in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it will be the biggest strike of the summer so far to demand a “dignified, proper pay rise”.

Strikes will be held on Friday August 26, Wednesday 31st and September 8 and 9.

The decision follows a recent ballot for strike action, which saw members vote by 97.6 per cent on a 77 per cent turnout to take action.

The union said management responded by imposing a 2 per cent pay rise, which it believed would lead to a “dramatic reduction” in workers’ living standards because of soaring inflation.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

“They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

“The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s leadership is simple – there will be serious disruption until you get real on pay.”

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: “Our members know full well what they are worth.

“They are willing to fight for a no-strings, real-terms pay rise that they are fully entitled to.

“No worker wants to be in this position, and since this dispute began, we eagerly pursued discussions and negotiations.

“But this was rejected by management, who have left us with no choice but to fight.

“Our members deserve a pay rise that rewards their fantastic achievements in keeping the country connected during the pandemic, but also helps them keep up during this current economic crisis.

“We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

Ricky McAulay, operations director at Royal Mail said: “After more than three months of talks, the CWU have failed to engage in any meaningful discussion on the changes we need to modernise, or to come up with alternative ideas.

“The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5 per cent for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years.

“In a business that is currently losing £1 million pounds a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it.

“Royal Mail can have a bright future, but we can’t achieve that by living in the past.

“By modernising we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in our industry.

“The CWU’s failure to engage on the changes we need is an abdication of responsibility for the long-term job security of their members.

“We apologise to our customers for the disruption that CWU’s industrial action will cause.

“We are ready to talk further with CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action but, as we have consistently said, it must be about both change and pay.

“We have contingency plans in place, and will be working hard to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as soon as we can to keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Labour MPs defy Keir Starmer by joining striking train drivers on picket line

Several Labour MPs have defied the stance taken by party leader Sir Keir Starmer by appearing at picket lines in a show of support for train drivers striking over pay.Rail passengers were hit by widespread disruption on Saturday as thousands of members of the Aslef rail union – drivers from nine operating companies – staged a 24-hour strike.Senior Labour MPs have been warned not to visit staff at picket lines outside train stations, but left-wingers Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner joined drivers at Willesden station in west London.And frontbencher Kate Osborne, a parliamentary private secretary in the shadow Northern Ireland...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail travellers warned of disruption today as train drivers strike over pay

Rail passengers are suffering fresh misery on Saturday because of strikes by train drivers, with more industrial action planned in the coming weeks amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of Aslef at nine train companies will walk out for 24 hours, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.The strikes will...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK power sector to ‘wargame’ energy rationing amid threat of days-long blackouts

Gas power stations could be shut off to ration energy supplies as part of emergency plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter, insiders have warned.Sources at two power stations, along with government officials, said they were preparing to “wargame” emergency plans next month, and that they had been asked to review measures to keep Britain’s lights on in the worst-case scenario of dangerously low supplies.They suggested that drills could take place in September and October, and warned that they could be asked to switch gas stations off in order to ease high network demand.These efforts go well beyond standard...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwu
The Independent

Labour attacks ‘jobs for mates’ as bill for Tory special advisers rises to record £12.7m

The Conservative government is spending record sums on special advisers – having hired more than any other administration in British history, according to Labour.Sir Keir Starmer’s party attacked the “jobs-for-mates government”, citing figures showing that taxpayers’ annual bill for ministers’ special advisers has risen to £12.7m.There are currently 124 special advisers, more commonly known as “spads”, working across Boris Johnson’s government – up from 113 the year before.The bill for the spads, who work with ministers on policy and press, also jumped up in the last year from £11.9m to £12.7m, according to government figures.Labour analysis showed this government has...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy