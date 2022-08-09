Police officer to appear in court to face assault charge

A police officer is due to appear in court to face an assault charge relating to a traffic stop.

Constable Charlie Thompson, of Essex Police , is due to attend Basildon Crown Court on Thursday to face the charge of assault by beating.

The charge relates to an incident that occurred after police had stopped a man for a suspected driving offence on the A127 near the Mayflower Retail Park in Basildon on January 19 this year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began an investigation following a mandatory conduct referral from Essex Police in February.

In June the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service , which authorised the charge contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.