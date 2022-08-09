Read full article on original website
WTGS
Rincon Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Applications are now open for residents in Rincon and Effingham County to gain hands-on experience and learn more about the Rincon Police Department’s (RPD) operations. “It’ll be about how we’re doing it. How Rincon Police Department is doing it,” Sgt. Kurtis Smith, RPD's...
WTGS
Bulloch County Sheriff's Office releases dash cam video showing deadly vehicle pursuit
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) released a dashcam video Wednesday showing the vehicle pursuit that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Ashton Mingle. BCSO released the video on Facebook, explaining that there have been questions and commentary by the general public since the...
WTGS
Beaufort Police Dept. investigating shots fired incident
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident they responded to around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Officers responded to the area of Carteret Street and Port Republic Street in response to reports of shots being fired. Witnesses told police the...
WTGS
Construction workers damage gas line near corner of Eisenhower and Sallie Mood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Construction workers damaged a large gas line while working near the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Sallie Mood Drive Friday afternoon, according to Savannah Fire Department. The Savannah Fire Department advises people to avoid the area until gas company crews are able to take care...
WTGS
Chatham County leaders anticipate large return on investment from Hyundai plant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hyundai Electric Vehicle Mega-Site was an item of discussion at Friday's Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting. Chairman Chester Ellis said the new mega-site will bring more people and businesses to the area, and the county’s existing infrastructure needs updating to support the growth. He added the T-SPLOST initiative specifically would help fund the $9 million investment in county infrastructure.
WTGS
Savannah felon faces up to life in prison for 6 armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long spree of armed robberies, according to a press release. According to court documents and testimony, Anthony Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, robbed six convenience stores in...
WTGS
Savannah launches community survey to gather feedback on police chief search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah launched a survey Wednesday afternoon to gather community feedback regarding their search for a new police chief. According to a release, the survey will help the city in finding out what traits, expertise and experience matter to Savannahians in their next chief.
WTGS
Subaru's 'adopt a classroom' initiative benefits White Bluff Elementary
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Parkway Subaru presented White Bluff Elementary teachers and their students with boxes of supplies on Thursday. The donation was part of Subaru's ‘adopt a classroom’ initiative. School officials said that teachers were selected to receive the supplies from the Subaru team and their iHeartRadio partners. Kali Kold, the afternoon host of the 101.1 iHeartRadio show, said it's important what Subaru is doing.
WTGS
Tourists tie up alligator while on vacation in Hilton Head: Sheriff's Office
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.
WTGS
Land Bank Authority adopts new guidelines ensuring properties stay affordable
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah-Chatham County Land Bank Authority has adopted new guidelines for the sale of their properties to address the need for affordable housing in the area. The director of the Land Bank Authority, Alison Goldey, said it's their role to take vacant or abandoned property...
WTGS
Chatham County enters severance negotiations with suspended county manager Lee Smith
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County will enter severance negotiations with suspended County Manager Lee Smith. Commission Chairman Chester Ellis gave the announcement after the board of commissioners met in executive session on Friday morning. Ellis, nor any other county official would provide an explanation on why Smith was suspended last month and why the county is now seeking severance with him.
WTGS
Leopold's Ice Cream turns 103: Annual Block Party schedule in Savannah released
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Leopold’s Ice Cream will celebrate 103 years of memories with its annual Block Party on Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. -7 p.m. The event will take place at the flagship store, located at 212 E. Broughton Street, and is free and open to the public.
WTGS
Beaufort County School District prepares for first day back amidst staff shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County School District will welcome nearly 21,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 15. “We’re excited about the new year," District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said. "We’re ready to have our students come back to us, and we’re ready for a great year.”
WTGS
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue Chief announces retirement after 34 years
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — After 34 years of serving the town, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue Chief Brad Tadlock announced his retirement Wednesday, according to a release. “It has been an honor to serve the residents and visitors as a member of Fire Rescue for the last...
WTGS
Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
