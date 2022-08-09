ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderbolt, GA

WTGS

Rincon Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Applications are now open for residents in Rincon and Effingham County to gain hands-on experience and learn more about the Rincon Police Department’s (RPD) operations. “It’ll be about how we’re doing it. How Rincon Police Department is doing it,” Sgt. Kurtis Smith, RPD's...
RINCON, GA
WTGS

Beaufort Police Dept. investigating shots fired incident

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident they responded to around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Officers responded to the area of Carteret Street and Port Republic Street in response to reports of shots being fired. Witnesses told police the...
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Chatham County leaders anticipate large return on investment from Hyundai plant

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hyundai Electric Vehicle Mega-Site was an item of discussion at Friday's Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting. Chairman Chester Ellis said the new mega-site will bring more people and businesses to the area, and the county’s existing infrastructure needs updating to support the growth. He added the T-SPLOST initiative specifically would help fund the $9 million investment in county infrastructure.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah felon faces up to life in prison for 6 armed robberies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long spree of armed robberies, according to a press release. According to court documents and testimony, Anthony Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, robbed six convenience stores in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Subaru's 'adopt a classroom' initiative benefits White Bluff Elementary

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Parkway Subaru presented White Bluff Elementary teachers and their students with boxes of supplies on Thursday. The donation was part of Subaru's ‘adopt a classroom’ initiative. School officials said that teachers were selected to receive the supplies from the Subaru team and their iHeartRadio partners. Kali Kold, the afternoon host of the 101.1 iHeartRadio show, said it's important what Subaru is doing.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Tourists tie up alligator while on vacation in Hilton Head: Sheriff's Office

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Chatham County enters severance negotiations with suspended county manager Lee Smith

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County will enter severance negotiations with suspended County Manager Lee Smith. Commission Chairman Chester Ellis gave the announcement after the board of commissioners met in executive session on Friday morning. Ellis, nor any other county official would provide an explanation on why Smith was suspended last month and why the county is now seeking severance with him.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
SAVANNAH, GA

