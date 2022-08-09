ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Ask Recology: Where can I take my plastic bags and film?

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County.

You have questions, Recology has answers!

Hi Recology!

I am wondering where I can take my plastic bags and film. I know that they are not recyclable in my curbside bin, but I always have a lot at my house and would like to know if there is another way to get rid of them besides just putting them in the trash. I hate sending things to the landfill!

Thank you,

Jessica

Hi, Jessica!

Thank you for asking such a great question! While you are correct that they cannot be placed into your curbside recycling bin and are considered trash, there are a few options for getting rid of this material without sending it to a landfill. One way that you can do so is by dropping it off at a local retailer that is participating plastic film location. To learn more about what plastic film is accepted at these locations, please visit this website:

You can find the closest drop-off locations to you by visiting this page:

https://www.plasticfilmrecycling.org/recycling-bags-and-wraps/find-drop-off-location/

As well, Ridwell is a company that provides curbside pickups of plastic film. You can visit their website to see what kinds of plastic film they take and whether you are in one of their service areas:

Thanks,

Recology

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

