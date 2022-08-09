Read full article on original website
Obituary, Catherine M. Colligan
Catherine M. Colligan, 81, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. Mrs. Colligan was a former Deputy Town Clerk in the Town of Dover for many years. Born on January 31, 1941 in Sharon, CT, she was...
Field Hall Foundation is now accepting Letters of Inquiry for its Winter 2022-23 grant cycle!
Field Hall Foundation is now accepting Letters of Inquiry for its Winter 2022-23 grant cycle!. The deadline for submitting an LOI is October 3rd, with grant decisions announced at the end of January 2023. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000+* will be awarded to pilot, expand and/or support programs and...
Molinaro Announces Nearly $2 Million in Infrastructure and Housing Grants
Molinaro Announces Nearly $2 Million in Infrastructure and Housing Grants. Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced more than $1.85 million to be awarded for 18 projects through Dutchess County’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment partnership programs. The funded projects will improve accessibility, address critical community needs and expand affordable housing options throughout Dutchess County.
State police respond to a missing hiker at Bear Mountain State Park
State police respond to a missing hiker at Bear Mountain State Park. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m. New York State Police and New York State Park Police responded to Bear Mountain State Park in the town of Highands for a report of a missing hiker. Investigation revealed that the lost hiker, identified as Omar Benitez, age 23, from the city of White Plains, NY was hiking with two friends when he became separated from them. Troopers and park police along with their Bloodhound searched the area until 2:45 a.m. with negative results. The search was terminated due to darkness and safety reasons. The search resumed later that morning on August 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The search was conducted with New York State Investigators and uniformed members, New York State Police Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (UAS-drone unit), New York State Park Police, New York State Police Aviation Unit, New York State Police Underwater Recovery Unit (URT), and the New York State Special Operations Response Team (SORT) all assisted with the search. Benitez’s body was located at approximately 10 a.m. in Popolopen Creek. Additional investigation revealed that Omar Benitez slipped and fell into the water. There were no signs of foul play. This is an ongoing investigation.
Obituary, David I GOLDBLATT
GOLDBLATT–David I., died of lung cancer on August 5th at his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. He was 85. A kind, decent person with a deft wit and extraordinary skill at resolving disputes, he lived a full and good life. He loved his wife, Minna Schrag; his children, Amy Holtzer, Julie Kern and Andrew Goldblatt (who predeceased him) and their husbands Mark Holtzer and Frank Kern; his stepchildren Deborah Schrag, Daniel Schrag and Jonathan Schrag and their spouses Yochai Benkler, Diane Brockmeyer and Kirstin Hill; his six grandchildren, Sarah, Talya (Alex Liakos), Jake (Lauren Dwyer) and Noah Holtzer and Melanie and Adam Kern; his six stepgrandchildren Noam and Ari Benkler, Orion, Rosie, Ingrid and Ilsa Schrag; and his sister Florence Mintzer and her daughter Cindy Simon. Son of Joseph and Miriam Krohn Goldblatt, former husband of Mary Saypol Goldblatt, a graduate of Antioch College and Yale Law School, David was a partner in the Litigation Department of Proskauer Rose. For more than six decades, David crafted solutions to complex problems as an attorney, as a FINRA arbitrator and as Board President of the Normandy. David was a master craftsman in an age of mass production, a man of deep ethical conviction who wielded an exquisite pen. He brought the same wisdom and decency to all his relationships, as serious at play as at work. When he played hearts with family, he never missed an opportunity to shoot the moon; and he was masterful at bridge. David was an avid gardener in Pawling, NY, where he and Minna made a welcoming weekend home for family and friends. He loved music, especially choral singing, and reveled in his performances with the Oratorio Society, New York Choral Society and Berkshire Choral Festival. He sang Broadway show tunes with friends, performed in amateur musical productions, and worked tirelessly at his piano lessons. From Broadway to the ballet, from theatre to his book club, while roaming in Riverside Park with his dogs, David embraced the city in all its variety. He loved life, and his friends and family loved him for the playful, serious, wise man that he was. Donations in his memory may be made to Markers for Democracy.
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop
State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 9W in Highland, NY, observed a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound without a valid license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Tashaun Simms, age 24 from St Helena Island and the passenger of the vehicle as Andre Crosby, age 19 from the city of Newburgh. During his investigation, the trooper learned that Simms was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Simms was subsequently taken into custody. The passenger, Crosby had a suspended New York Driver’s Permit.
