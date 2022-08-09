Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago soybean futures bounce back after USDA forecasts massive U.S. harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures turned higher on Friday, as traders questioned a surprisingly large record-crop forecast and focused instead on August weather as recent hot and dry days threaten key U.S. growing areas. Soybean futures slid sharply after the U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday forecast U.S....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat ease after rally; European, U.S. weather in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures retreated on Thursday from previous session's strong gains, triggered by trader concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in key exporting countries. Soybeans were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers to harvest record soy crop on massive yields - USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean harvest, already forecast as the biggest ever, will top previous expectations as prospects in major producing states like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio make up for shortfalls west of the Mississippi River, the government said on Friday. But corn production will be smaller...
Agriculture Online
NOPA July U.S. soybean crush forecast at 171.525 million bushels -survey
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in July likely rebounded from a nine-month low the prior month to the highest point since March, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog, live cattle futures end lower on profit-taking
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on cooling wholesale pork prices and profit-taking at week's end, a day after the benchmark October contract set a life-of-contract high. Cattle futures also set back on profit-taking, but the most-active October live cattle contract...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, soy down 5-10 cents, corn steady-2 cents lower
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. Note: Muted trade expected in corn, soybeans and wheat ahead of release of U.S. Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm on yield uncertainty ahead of USDA report
CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybean futures rose higher on Thursday as a weaker U.S. dollar lent support to dollar-priced commodities and traders squared up their positions ahead of a key government report. Meanwhile, corn futures firmed, supported by concerns about hot and dry weather stressing the...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 8
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize and spring barley harvest progress, covering week 31 ending Aug. 8. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 31 average in France 3 16 27 49 4 Week 30 2022 2 11 24 56 6 Week 31 2021 0 1 8 80 11 SPRING BARLEY HARVEST Percent sown Week 31 average in France 100 Week 30 2022 99 Week 31 2021 77 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures climb following broad commodities rally
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Wednesday, with the October contract hitting a life-of-contract high on brisk pork demand and broad strength in commodities on signs of decelerating U.S. inflation, traders said. Livestock and other commodities rose along with Wall Street equity markets...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle, hog futures firm on meaty consumer demand
CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Thursday, with several back months hitting new life-of-contract highs on thin trading, as domestic demand for beef this summer continues to be stronger than expected, traders said. Meanwhile, lean hog futures rose - with the October and...
Agriculture Online
Russia to ban some imports of seeds from Europe and Canada
MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia will ban imports of some seeds from several locations in Europe and Canada from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday, citing non-compliance by suppliers with phytosanitary requirements as the reason. Imports of tomato and carrot seeds will be banned from a...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India export rates slip on lack of demand
* Thailand prices up to $420-$428/t vs $412-$425 last week. * Summer-autumn harvest supplies in Mekong Delta falling - trader. Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's rice export rates dipped this week on lower demand, while domestic prices in neighbouring Bangladesh rose again after the government hiked fuel prices adding to inflation concerns.
Agriculture Online
Grain prices closed mixed | Friday, August 12, 2022
The WASDE report sparked a lot of volatility in the market today and prices are mixed at the close. September corn is up 7¢. September soybeans are up 11¢. CBOT wheat is down 6¢. KC wheat is down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday. Still, it beat analysts...
Agriculture Online
Russia's new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exports of Russian wheat harvested this summer for the 2022/23 marketing season are unlikely to fulfil the potential offered by an expected record crop as banks, shippers and insurers are still wary despite U.S. assurances over sanctions, traders said. The West issued an array of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU, Korea say U.S. plan for EV tax breaks may breach WTO rules
BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The European Union and South Korea raised concerns about proposed U.S. tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles, saying they may adversely affect foreign-made vehicles and breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under the $430 billion climate and energy bill passed by the U.S. Senate...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 11, 2022
1. Grains, Soybeans Higher Overnight on Dry Weather. Grain and soybean futures were again higher in overnight trading amid dry and hot weather in parts of the U.S. Little or no rain has fallen in much of Nebraska, Kansas, southern Iowa and northern Missouri in the past seven days, according to the National Weather Service's precipitation page.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-forecast 2nd-qtr net loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 468 million reais ($91.86 million), wider than the 156.93 million loss forecast by analysts. BRF reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.368 billion reais, above...
Comments / 0