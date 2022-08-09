ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez Files Ordinance To Ban Changes To Soldier Field

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File) A member of Chicago’s City Council wants to prevent any changes to Soldier Field. Fifteenth Ward Alderman and candidate for mayor Ray Lopez filed an order yesterday to ban the Tax Increment Financing money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name Soldier Field of its monuments. Mayor Lightfoot recently announced three proposals for renovations to the sports venue. One includes a dome.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Reporter Explains Why A Savings of over $200,000 For the Rialto Was A problem

Joliet’s Inspector General has conducted an investigation following an anonymous complaint into an ethics violation by a city councilman. The Patch recieved the Inspector General’s report where it concluded that Joliet Councilman Pat Mudron violated Joliet’s ethics rules and was in a conflict of interest for providing insurance to the Rialto. Patch reporter John Ferek who first broke the story joined WJOL on Friday and says the insurance quote from Larry Jungles of Brown & Brown would be 600% higher than their current insurance rate essentially shuttering the Rialto if they couldn’t secure a better rate. The high insurance rate reflected the age of the theatre and the fact that it doesn’t have sprinkler systems in case of a fire.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Mall Of America Shooting Suspects Captured In Chicago

The two men wanted for last week’s shooting at the Mall of America are now in custody in Chicago. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges yesterday said 21-year-old Shamar Lark and his accomplice 23-year-old Rashad May were arrested for last Thursday’s incident in Minnesota.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
wjol.com

Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors

Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road

The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect, Juvenile Arrested

A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
WILMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#Police Union#Politics Local#Election Local
wjol.com

Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
WILL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
wjol.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Win Tickets to The Inaugural Blues Brothers Con

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elwood Blues himself, Dan Akroyd, along with Jim Belushi for “Blues Brothers Con” in concert at the old Joliet Prison on Friday August 19th!. The Blues Brothers are returning to the Old Joliet Prison...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy